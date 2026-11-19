The holiday seasonal event runs on select days Nov. 21 through Jan. 3 at the Carlsbad theme park.

Legoland California will celebrate the winter holidays with a brick-built Santa, sleigh and reindeer, a seasonal overlay on the new Galacticoaster and a three-story-tall Lego Christmas tree made with more than 360,000 bricks.

The Legoland Christmas Bricktacular celebration starts Nov. 21 and runs on select days through Jan. 3 at the Carlsbad theme park. The digital holiday overlay on Galacticoaster roller coaster at Legoland California. The new Reindeer Refuel barn lets kids build magic carrots to feed the Lego reindeer to power their Christmas Eve flight with Santa. The Lego Nutcracker marching band will roam through the park filled with larger-than-life Lego holiday models.

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The holiday entertainment lineup includes the new “Brickmas Wrap Battle” where wrapping presents turns into a festive rap battle on Fun Town Stage and the returning “Once Upon a Brick-Mas” that tells the story of the Lego Wizard and the first snow of Castle Hill. Lego elves Ivy and Frode celebrate Brick the Halls at Legoland California during the Christmas holiday season.

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Lego holiday characters like Yeti, Ivy and Frode the Elves, Gingerbread Guy, Snowman, Reindeer Girl and Santa will be on hand for meet-and-greet photo ops. Legoland visitors can also snap “elfies” with a giant Lego wreath or a life-size brick-built Santa and his sleigh pulled by two reindeer.