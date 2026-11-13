LEGO Unveils Star Wars Y-Wing Starfighter Set for 50th Anniversary

LEGO announces the 676-piece Star Wars Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter set 75478, releasing January 1, 2027, for $79.99 to celebrate the franchise's 50th anniversary with new minifigures.

LEGO Group has officially introduced a new addition to its Star Wars 50th Anniversary collection with the announcement of the Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter, designated as set number 75478. This brand-new building kit commemorates five decades of the galaxy far, far away by bringing one of the most iconic vessels from the original trilogy into the collector space. The set is designed to capture the essence of the Rebel Alliance's aerial combat operations during the Galactic Civil War.

Key Specifications and Release Details

The LEGO Star Wars Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter set consists of exactly 676 pieces and is priced at $79.99. It is scheduled to become available to consumers on January 1, 2027. The completed model measures 14.5 inches in length, providing a substantial display piece for enthusiasts. The build is recommended for fans aged 8 and up, allowing for a detailed construction experience that honors the classic sci-fi design.

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Model Features and Construction Elements

The vessel features a brick-built recreation that includes two stud shooters for defensive gameplay and a button-operated three-proton bomb deployer. These functional elements replicate the tactical capabilities of the bomber seen in the Battle of Yavin. The set also includes stickers that add accurate surface details to the exterior panels. A notable mechanical feature is the retractable undercarriage, which allows the model to simulate landing after a mission.

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Included Minifigures and Characters

This collection includes four specific minifigures to populate the cockpit and bridge of the starfighter. The set features Dutch Vander, a Rebel pilot character, alongside his loyal astromech droid R2-BHD. Political leadership is represented by Mon Mothma, who aids in coordinating the Alliance's strategy. A special limited edition minifigure of Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars Concept Art is also included as a tribute to the 50th anniversary.

Digital Tools and Broader Anniversary Lineup

Fans can utilize the LEGO Builder app to access 3D digital instructions that allow for zooming and rotating the model during assembly. This release is part of a larger 50th-anniversary celebration that includes other high-profile items. The lineup features the 3,209-piece A New Hope Movie Poster set 75467, which will arrive on January 4, 2027, for $299.99. Additional products from partners like Hasbro include The Vintage Collection Death Star Escape 4-Pack and a Princess Leia Organa Black Series figure with a February 2027 release date.