LEGO Unveils Pokémon SMART Play System at SXSW London 2026

LEGO has launched a new expansion of its SMART Play System, featuring twelve Pokémon-themed sets that allow kids to interact with buildable Pokémon through screen-free technology. The sets include catchable, trainable figures with responsive light, sound, and motion capabilities, enabling battles and nurturing gameplay. Highlights range from Pikachu's Training House to Mewtwo's Lab Break, catering to ages 6 and up. The SMART Brick technology underpins the experience, promising over twenty patented innovations. This collaboration brings Pokémon to life in a physical, interactive format, blending building with dynamic play.

The LEGO Group has announced an exciting expansion to its SMART Play System, bringing the beloved world of Pokémon into tangible, interactive play. Unveiled at SXSW London 2026, the new Pokémon SMART Play line allows children to catch, train, feed, and battle their favorite LEGO Pokémon without the need for screens.

The system is powered by a patented SMART Brick that responds to light, sound, motion, and sensing, creating immersive experiences. The lineup includes twelve sets: two All-In-One packs and ten compatible expansions. Highlights feature Pikachu's Training House, a Charizard vs. Jolteon battle set, Mewtwo's Lab Break, and a Jigglypuff Concert. Each set includes specific figures and accessories to encourage role-playing and strategic battles.

The goal is to foster a stronger bond between the child and their Pokémon through nurturing and interactive gameplay. This collaboration merges LEGO's innovative building system with Pokémon's enduring appeal, offering a new way for fans to engage with the franchise. The sets cater to various age groups, from 6 to 10+, and include popular Pokémon like Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Eevee, Mew, and more.

By integrating technology into physical play, LEGO aims to enhance creativity and problem-solving skills while providing screen-free entertainment. The launch underscores a trend towards hybrid toys that blend digital interactivity with traditional building. Parents and educators may appreciate the developmental benefits, such as improved motor skills and strategic thinking. The partnership between two iconic brands signals confidence in the product's potential.

Overall, the Pokémon SMART Play System represents a significant step in evolving how children interact with their favorite characters, emphasizing hands-on engagement and imaginative storytelling





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LEGO Pokémon SMART Play SMART Brick SXSW London 2026 Interactive Toys Screen-Free Play Pokémon Sets Building Blocks Children's Technology

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