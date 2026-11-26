LEGO reveals new Harry Potter sets based on the HBO adaptation. The Gryffindor common room design closely mirrors the popular Hogwarts Legacy video game, drawing significant attention from fans.

LEGO has officially announced its first wave of building sets based on the upcoming HBO television adaptation of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter novels. This release marks a significant milestone for the Wizarding World franchise as it expands beyond the films and video games into physical brick construction. The announcement has sparked immediate discussion among fans regarding the visual design choices made for the new merchandise.

Design Parallels with Video Game

The most notable aspect of the newly unveiled LEGO Gryffindor common room is its striking visual resemblance to the interior design found in the popular video game Hogwarts Legacy. Developed by Avalanche Software, the game allowed players to explore a highly detailed interpretation of the castle that balanced movie accuracy with creative freedom. The LEGO set appears to draw heavily from this specific digital aesthetic rather than adhering strictly to the cinematic designs established in the Warner Bros. film series.

Also read LEGO Announces Harry Potter Sets for 2027 Following HBO Series Premiere

Architectural Features and Dormitories

Key architectural elements in the new set mirror the game's design language almost exactly. The fireplace features a large, tapered stone chimney breast with the Gryffindor crest positioned directly above the fire, a detail that fans will recognize from their time playing the digital title. The room also incorporates dark wooden balustrades overlooking the main seating area and distinct stone archways that define the space. Additionally, the LEGO model includes the boys' and girls' dormitories situated on either side of the room's upper level.

Unique Prop Integration

Beyond the structural similarities, the set includes specific props that cater to the narrative of the HBO series. LEGO has confirmed the inclusion of a miniature Quidditch table that is unique to the television adaptation. This prop provides a tangible indication of the extracurricular activities students might engage in between their classes. It serves as a bridge between the lore of the books and the new visual direction being established by the television producers.

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Fan Reception and Speculation

The revelation of these design choices has generated considerable buzz within the collector community. Many fans expressed appreciation for the inclusion of the Gryffindor common room, citing it as one of the most iconic locations in the franchise. The similarity to Hogwarts Legacy has led to speculation that the HBO production team may have used the video game as a reference during their own set design phase. This crossover influence highlights the growing interconnectedness of different media adaptations within the same universe.

Future Set Releases

While the Gryffindor common room is the first to be detailed, it is just the beginning of the wave of LEGO sets based on the HBO series. Collectors are eager to see how other locations from the castle will be interpreted in brick form. The release of these sets offers a new way for fans to interact with the Wizarding World as it transitions to a new format on television. The accuracy of these models in capturing the atmosphere of the upcoming show will likely determine their popularity among enthusiasts.