LEGO and Rocksteady collaborate on set #67009, a 317-piece Arkham Knight Batmobile building kit priced at $29.99, releasing January 1, 2027, with a digital reward for Legacy of the Dark Knight.

LEGO has officially announced the return of the Batman Arkham franchise to brick-based construction with a new set launching in early 2027. The collaboration between the toy giant and Rocksteady Games marks the first time the studio behind the acclaimed video game series is directly involved in a physical product release.

Arkham Series Returns via LEGO Collaboration

LEGO #67009 is scheduled for official release on January 1, 2027, providing fans with a tangible connection to the beloved video game saga. The set features a brick-based replica of the armored Batmobile originally featured in the final main installment of the Rocksteady series. This vehicle was a central element of Arkham Knight, bringing a unique vehicular combat mechanic to the franchise.

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Pricing Details and Set Specifications

The 317-piece construction kit carries a retail price point of $29.99, positioning it as an accessible entry-level set within the LEGO DC portfolio. Unlike many large-scale collector sets, this model is designed for younger audiences, specifically targeting children aged nine and older. The set includes a minifigure of Batman based directly on his in-game appearance from Arkham Knight, allowing for immediate role-play scenarios.

Batmobile Features and Digital Rewards

The Batmobile model includes functional suspension to handle rough terrain during play, ensuring dynamic interaction with the minifigure driver. Purchasers can scan a QR code included in the box to redeem a Golden Red Brick digital reward. This code unlocks a golden visual effect for characters and vehicles within the video game LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, bridging the physical and digital experiences.

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Legacy of the Dark Knight Integration

The inclusion of the digital reward serves as a direct incentive for players to engage with the recent LEGO Batman video game release. Fans can utilize the LEGO Builder app to access 3D digital instructions, which allow for zooming and rotating views to simplify the building process. This partnership highlights the enduring popularity of the Arkham narrative, even years after the original game released on June 23, 2015.

Impact on the Batman Gaming Market

This announcement confirms that the Arkham brand continues to generate significant commercial interest beyond its video game origins. The collaboration with Rocksteady Games validates the lasting cultural impact of the original studio's work on the DC universe. While no new mainline Arkham game has been confirmed by Rocksteady, this physical release keeps the franchise active in the public consciousness until further announcements are made.