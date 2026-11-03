LEGO Unveils 5363-Piece Monsterverse Godzilla Set for November 27

LEGO reveals the largest Ideas set ever, a 5363-piece Monsterverse Godzilla priced at $449.99, arriving exclusively online and in stores on November 27.

LEGO has officially announced the release of its first-ever Godzilla set, marking a significant milestone for both the toy manufacturer and the kaiju fandom. The Monsterverse Godzilla set arrives on November 27 exclusively through LEGO's website and physical LEGO Stores. This release represents a major expansion of the brand's portfolio, targeting serious collectors and movie enthusiasts alike.

Massive Scale And Piece Count Break Records

The new LEGO Ideas Godzilla set, identified by product number 21375, consists of a staggering 5,363 pieces. This enormous piece count establishes it as the largest LEGO Ideas model ever launched by The LEGO Group. The scale of the set is designed to replicate the terrifying presence of the King of the Monsters from Legendary Entertainment's cinematic universe.

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When fully assembled and posed with its signature Heat Ray, the completed model stands over 70 centimeters tall. To provide a sense of perspective for potential buyers, the official specifications note that a standard LEGO minifigure reaches only as high as Godzilla's ankle. This massive height differential emphasizes the creature's dominance and ensures it will command attention on any display shelf.

Precise Modeling And Articulation Features

Translating the digital design of Legendary's Monsterverse Godzilla into plastic bricks required meticulous engineering and design work. The set features textured scales, jagged dorsal fins, and a sweeping tail to give the build its imposing and recognizable shape. These details are crucial for capturing the specific aesthetic that fans have come to expect from this iteration of the character.

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Builders can customize the display by utilizing adjustable shoulders, elbows, wrists, and fingers. These articulation points allow collectors to position the monster in dynamic stances that reflect its aggressive nature. Additionally, the set includes a special accessory swap mechanism that allows users to exchange Godzilla's tongue for the Heat Ray, recreating the familiar upward energy blast seen in the films.

Exclusive Availability And Pricing Details

The Monsterverse Godzilla set is priced at $449.99, reflecting the complexity and volume of the build. This pricing strategy positions the item as a premium collectible rather than a casual playset. The exclusive distribution channel through LEGO's direct-to-consumer platforms and retail stores creates a sense of urgency and scarcity for early adopters.

Pre-orders are expected to drive significant demand given the limited window of availability. The release date of November 27 sets the timeline for when customers can officially add this iconic monster to their collections. Fans of both LEGO and Godzilla will need to monitor the official LEGO website closely to secure their copies before stock depletes.

Impact On The Collector Market And Fandom

This release marks a departure from traditional LEGO sets that often focus on cities, vehicles, or licensed movie franchises like Star Wars. By choosing a single, massive creature from a popular film series, The LEGO Group is tapping into a specific niche of adult collectors. The success of this set could influence future releases from other monster universes or similar large-scale single-entity builds.

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The announcement has generated substantial buzz within online communities dedicated to kaiju movies and architectural LEGO builds. Enthusiasts are discussing the potential display options and the challenge of managing such a large piece count. The set serves as a testament to the growing sophistication of the LEGO Ideas program and its ability to handle complex, high-profile licenses.