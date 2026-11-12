Nintendo Announces Massive 2027 LEGO Super Mario Yoshi Set With Official Teaser Image

Nintendo and LEGO announce a large-scale Yoshi building set arriving in 2027, expanding the Super Mario brick collection with new details on the partnership.

Nintendo has officially confirmed the arrival of a new, large-scale LEGO Super Mario set featuring the iconic dinosaur companion, Yoshi. The announcement came on November 12, 2026, through a specific post on the Nintendo Today! app titled New LEGO Super Mario Set Hatching Soon. This update establishes that fans can expect a substantial physical recreation of the character rather than a standard small-scale figure.

The teaser image provided a detailed close-up of a LEGO block recreation of Yoshi's head, which explicitly features the year 2027. This visual evidence sets the expected arrival window for the product and signals a significant addition to the brand's physical merchandise lineup for the upcoming year. Consumers are now aware that the release is scheduled for next year, though a specific month or day has not yet been disclosed.

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The visual preview offers significant insight into the size and structure of the upcoming set. The close-up of the character's LEGO face indicates that the Yoshi build will compete with existing large-scale products like the Bowser LEGO set. Previous announcements have already showcased a Mario LEGO Minifigure and a multi-piece Bowser recreation, establishing a clear design trajectory for the partnership.

This new Yoshi set appears to follow the larger, more complex design philosophy of the Bowser model rather than the smaller collectible figures. The specific release date has not yet been officially revealed by either Nintendo or LEGO. The full reveal of the set will likely occur at a later date through another post on the Nintendo Today! app, giving collectors time to prepare their budgets.

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This announcement is part of a larger batch of Super Mario LEGO sets confirmed for 2027. The partnership between Nintendo and the Danish toy manufacturer appears to be long-lasting and expansive. Nintendo is retiring some existing LEGO sets from stores at the end of 2026. This inventory change is likely a strategic measure to open up space for the newly announced products and accommodate surprise announcements later in the year.

The collaboration extends beyond the Super Mario series. LEGO has previously created products based on other Nintendo intellectual properties. These include Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda, and Pokémon. This continued cooperation brings new ways for fans to interact with favorite video game characters through physical construction toys. The relationship demonstrates a sustained commitment to cross-media engagement across multiple franchises.

The timing of this announcement coincides with a period where Nintendo has been focusing on other intellectual properties. The latest video game in the main series, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, launched earlier this year. That title was released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2. As of the current period, there is not a major Yoshi video game in sight for players to purchase on the new console.

However, the dinosaur character has not been fully removed from the public eye. The LEGO announcement serves as a significant touchpoint for fans. It keeps Yoshi relevant in the consumer market despite the absence of a new console game. The 2027 release window provides a concrete target for collectors and families interested in expanding their Super Mario merchandise.

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The franchise continues to generate substantial interest across multiple media formats. Super Mario was created by Nintendo in 1983 and centers on adventures in the Mushroom Kingdom. The series has spawned over 200 games, movies, TV shows, and comics. This extensive catalog provides a rich foundation for licensed merchandise like the upcoming LEGO set.

Consumers and collectors should watch for further updates on the Nintendo Today! app. The full details of the Yoshi set will likely be shared in upcoming communications. The 2027 timeline allows sufficient time for production and distribution. This release adds to the growing library of high-quality video game-themed construction sets available on the market.