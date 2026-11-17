LEGO unveils the Stormtrooper Concept Art Helmet for the Star Wars 50th Anniversary. This 832-piece set celebrates Ralph McQuarrie's original designs. Launch date is January 1, 2027.

LEGO has officially announced a new collectible building set designed to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Star Wars franchise. The LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper (Concept Art) Helmet serves as a tribute to the early visual development of the saga. This release marks a significant addition to the company's anniversary catalog for the galactic event.

Ralph McQuarrie Inspiration

The new display set draws direct inspiration from the early concept illustrations created by legendary artist Ralph McQuarrie. LEGO aims to revive the original armor design through this specific brick-built interpretation. The product brings a fascinating piece of franchise history into the modern collector market. It captures the distinct look of the early Imperial stormtrooper armor.

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Set Specifications

The LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper (Concept Art) Helmet contains exactly 832 pieces. Once assembled, the model measures over 7 inches tall, 4.5 inches wide, and 5.5 inches deep. It features detailed 3D shaping and includes a plaque for collectors. The item is priced at $79.99 for retail distribution. This precise dimensioning ensures it serves as a substantial display piece.

Release and Availability

LEGO will release the Stormtrooper (Concept Art) Helmet on January 1, 2027. This date aligns with the official 50th anniversary celebrations for the Star Wars saga. The set is targeted at adult fans and collectors aged 18 and up. It replaces the last bust-style sets featuring Yoda and Darth Vader. Those previous sets included a minifigure and the entire upper body.

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Broader Anniversary Lineup

LEGO is expanding the 50th Anniversary line beyond this single helmet. Upcoming sets will include bonus Concept Art minifigures. The company is also releasing the Darth Vader 2-in-1 Wall Art set, which holds 628 pieces. That release recreates either Vader's helmet or the famous quote. Hasbro is also entering the market with Retro Collection figures in Spring 2027.

Collector Market Context

The release of this helmet follows a period without similar bust-style builds. Fans have expressed appreciation for the return of this design format. The set includes a plaque that reads LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper (Concept Art). It serves as a 360-degree focal piece for any home or office. The product targets the enduring presence of the Imperial Army.