LEGO unveils the 75470 Mustafar Duel set for Star Wars 50th anniversary, featuring interactive gears, minifigures, and concept art Han Solo, releasing January 1, 2027, for $39.99.

LEGO has officially announced the release of the Star Wars Mustafar Duel 75470 set, a new addition to the brand's celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Star Wars franchise. This 372-piece construction kit is scheduled to launch on January 1, 2027, with a retail price of $39.99. The set specifically recreates the iconic lightsaber duel between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi from the film Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Interactive Mechanics of the Duel Model

The LEGO Star Wars Mustafar Duel 75470 set is designed to bring the cinematic battle to life through kinetic features. Builders can manipulate side gears on the model to animate the spinning hover platforms that hold the minifigures. This mechanical action mimics the dynamic movement of the characters as they engage in their final confrontation.

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The structure itself measures over 3 inches high, 8.5 inches wide, and 4.5 inches deep. These dimensions allow the set to serve as a prominent display piece in any collection. The design includes precise details that evoke the volcanic landscape of Mustafar, creating an immersive environment for the duel.

Minifigures and Exclusive Concept Art Release

LEGO has included several notable characters in this anniversary release to enhance the play and display value. The set comes with standard Anakin and Obi-Wan minifigures, allowing fans to recreate specific poses from the movie. These figures are positioned on the hovering platforms to emphasize the precarious nature of their battle above the lava.

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In addition to the main figures, the set features a limited-release Han Solo concept art minifigure. This exclusive character honors the original artwork from the early days of the franchise. It includes its own brick-built display base, allowing collectors to showcase it alongside the main model or as a standalone item.

Display Features and Digital Building Tools

A significant decorative element of the LEGO Star Wars Mustafar Duel 75470 set is the printed plaque. This piece features the emotional line You were the chosen one, spoken by Obi-Wan Kenobi during the scene. The inclusion of this text adds a narrative depth to the build, transforming it from a simple toy into a memorial of a pivotal character arc.

To assist with the construction process, LEGO has integrated the LEGO Builder app into the user experience. This digital tool provides 3D instructions that allow builders to rotate and zoom in on models. This feature helps users master complex builds independently, ensuring that every piece is placed correctly during assembly.

Positioning Within the Broader Star Wars Collection

This release is part of a larger wave of Star Wars merchandise celebrating the franchise's five-decade milestone. Alongside the LEGO sets, Hasbro has revealed new Star Wars Retro Collection action figures, including a Rebel Fleet Trooper and Stormtrooper 2-pack, coming in Spring 2027. These diverse product lines cater to collectors and casual fans alike.

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LEGO has also introduced other anniversary items, such as the Darth Vader 2-in-1 Wall Art set 75466. That 628-piece release allows builders to recreate either Vader's helmet or the famous quote I am your father. The Mustafar Duel set complements these offerings by focusing on character interaction rather than static display.

The January 1, 2027 release date positions the Mustafar Duel set as a key item for fans looking to commemorate the Star Wars 50th anniversary. At $39.99, it offers a mid-tier price point for a highly detailed and interactive model. The combination of mechanical features, exclusive minifigures, and narrative elements makes it a standout product in the current market.