LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon 25th Anniversary Set Discounted to $68

The LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon 25th Anniversary Collectible Set is now available for $68 on Amazon, down from $85. This mid-scale model features over 900 pieces and includes a display stand.

Amazon has reduced the price of the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon 25th Anniversary Collectible Set to $68, marking a significant discount from its original retail price of $85. This specific offer applies exclusively to this mid-scale commemorative model designed for adult builders who seek detailed display pieces for their personal collections or home decor.

Pricing Details and Availability

The current promotional price of $68 represents a savings of $17 off the standard list price of $85. Shoppers can access this deal directly through Amazon, where the set is listed under the broader category of collectible building kits. The reduction in cost makes this particular anniversary edition more accessible to fans who have been waiting for a better entry point into the LEGO Star Wars product line.

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Model Specifications and Dimensions

The assembled Millennium Falcon measures 5 inches high, 9.5 inches long, and 7.5 inches wide, providing a substantial presence without overwhelming smaller spaces. Constructed from over 900 individual pieces, the kit allows builders to recreate the iconic vessel as it appeared in the original film, Star Wars: A New Hope. The scale is specifically chosen to balance intricate detail with a manageable footprint suitable for desks, bookshelves, or entertainment centers.

Key Features and Display Accessories

Every unit includes a specialized display stand that positions the ship in a banking, in-flight pose to simulate movement. The package also contains a dedicated nameplate and a special brick reserved exclusively for celebrating the 25th anniversary of the LEGO Star Wars brand. These accessories ensure the model serves as both a construction project and a finished centerpiece for any themed room.

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Building Experience and Digital Tools

Builders can utilize the LEGO Builder app to access digital instructions that provide a three-dimensional view of the assembly process. This application allows users to track their progress, zoom in on complex sections, and even collaborate with friends or family members remotely. The design encourages a relaxed building session that can typically be completed within one evening or over a weekend afternoon.

Collector Integration and Gift Potential

This set belongs to the larger LEGO Star Wars Starship Collection, allowing owners to arrange multiple models together to create a unified fleet display. The compact base enables easy repositioning on shelves or near computer workstations without disturbing other items. The combination of detailed hull plating, offset cockpit, satellite dish, and gun mounts makes it an ideal birthday or holiday gift for enthusiasts of all ages.