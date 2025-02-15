LEGO Star Wars Deals, Daisy Ridley Wants The Avengers, and More!

Comicbook.com highlights exciting deals on LEGO Star Wars sets, including a Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter at a discounted price. The article also discusses Daisy Ridley's interest in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as an Avenger and updates on the behind-the-scenes changes for the upcoming Batman project. Finally, the article mentions sales on Star Wars desk lamps and the return of a classic N64 game.

When readers purchase products after clicking links in our articles, Comicbook.com may earn an affiliate commission. Affiliate relationships have no impact on editorial ratings and reviews. The LEGO Star Wars : The Clone Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter Building Set is a great way to engage with Captain Rex and his pre-original trilogy adventures. The entire set is only 99 pieces, but we know it’ll be a fun, easy, and, as you will see, extremely inexpensive build.

The Y-Wing Microfighter even includes a cockpit for the mini-figure Captain Rex so that he can control the stud shooters and make a difference in the Clone Wars.for only $7.99, down from the original $12.99 (38% off). However, that’s not the only Star Wars LEGO deal happening right nowThe entire lineup of Star Wars LEGO sets that launched on January 1st can now be had with a 10% in-stock discount (automatically added at checkout). You can also check out the sets individually via the list below. Note that U.S. shipping is free on orders $79+ ($7.95 flat rate otherwise).sequel trilogy actress Daisy Ridley has come out to say she hopes to get the call to join the mighty MCU. And the team she’d want to be a part of? The Avengers, of course. , where she was asked about joining the MCU. “Look, I’m open to loads of stuff,” Ridley said. “I work with this amazing second AD called Matthew Sharp, and he texts me cause he’s doing Avengers, and he goes, ‘If they call.’ So I was like, ‘If they call, absolutely.’ I then of course love Batman, love The Penguin. I’m a fan of so many sorts of films. Yeah, I’m open to everything.”) is the latest writer to sign-on, replacing Steven Knight. Before Knight, Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson were attached as writers. With all of these behind the scene changes, it feels worrisome for the overall project. But until we get a trailer, we’ll just have to wait and see. Star Wars X-Wing and Millennium Falcon Desk Lamps Are On Sale1998 N64 Classic Returns This Month With New Releas





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

STAR WARS LEGO DAISY RIDLEY AVENGERS BATMAN MCU SALE DESK LAMPS N64

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Star Wars Jedi 3 Trailer Rumored for Star Wars CelebrationA new rumor suggests a trailer for the third installment of the Star Wars Jedi series will be revealed at Star Wars Celebration in Japan in April 2024. This announcement would follow the pattern of previous game reveals at Celebration events.

Read more »

'Star Wars: A New Legacy' celebrates 10 years of 'Star Wars' comics under the Marvel empireJeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere.

Read more »

Daisy Ridley’s solo Star Wars film has recruited the Bourne Ultimatum screenwriterThe Star Wars film has already had a number of different writers, and has been delayed because of the turnover.

Read more »

Star Wars Film: Script Changes & Daisy Ridley's AssuranceAmidst scriptwriting changes and a revised release schedule, Daisy Ridley reassures fans about the progress of the upcoming Star Wars film.

Read more »

Daisy Ridley Returns as Rey in New Star Wars FilmDaisy Ridley reprises her role as Rey in a new Star Wars film focusing on a new era for the Jedi Order. The film will also feature the return of Jannah, played by Naomi Ackie, exploring her background and potential Jedi abilities.

Read more »

Daisy Ridley Hints at MCU Interest While Star Wars Expands with Ryan GoslingDaisy Ridley, the star of the recent Star Wars trilogy, reveals her openness to joining the MCU, while Lucasfilm announces new projects expanding the Star Wars universe with Ryan Gosling leading a standalone film.

Read more »