LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Bust Price Drops to $40 on Amazon With Rotating Base and Minifigure Included

Explore the 349-piece LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Bust. This detailed display model features a rotating head, interactive base, and minifigure for collectors.

Amazon has significantly reduced the price of the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Bust, making the detailed 349-part construction set available for just $40. This promotional drop represents a substantial discount from the manufacturer's suggested retail price of $50, offering LEGO enthusiasts and Star Wars fans an immediate opportunity to acquire this popular display piece at a lower cost.

The updated pricing brings this highly anticipated model into the reach of more collectors who may have been waiting for a sale. The bust is part of the broader LEGO Star Wars Bust Collection, and this price cut makes it an attractive addition to any existing lineup of character statues or a standalone centerpiece for a dedicated display shelf.

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Once assembled, the model stands approximately 7 inches tall, 5.5 inches wide, and 3.5 inches deep. The compact dimensions allow it to fit seamlessly on standard desks, bookshelves, or media stands without taking up excessive space. This size makes it ideal for office desks or personal gaming areas where space might be limited but impact is desired.

The construction utilizes a precise arrangement of black and gray bricks to replicate the iconic armor and helmet of the legendary Sith Lord. Builders must carefully place curved and angled elements to hide most of the studs, resulting in a smooth, sculpted aesthetic that mimics the polished look of the movie prop. This attention to detail ensures the final model looks authentic and visually striking.

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A key interactive feature of the set is the rotating head mechanism, which allows builders to swivel Darth Vader's helmet left or right. This dynamic element adds a layer of engagement that static statues lack. The entire structure also sits on a buildable base that rotates, allowing viewers to see the figure from any angle.

The base includes a printed nameplate to clearly identify the character and can be adjusted to accommodate an included Darth Vader minifigure. This unique design allows collectors to display both the large bust and the smaller figure simultaneously, creating a more comprehensive and immersive scene for their collection.

LEGO supports the assembly process with the LEGO Builder app, which provides 3D building guides for users. This digital tool offers features like zooming and spinning to improve visibility during construction. It also includes a build-progress tracker to help users stay organized while completing the project.

Designed specifically for adults aged 18 and older, the set offers a complex assembly process that captures the menacing essence of the character. The manageable piece count allows the build to be completed in a single evening, making it a perfect weekend project or a thoughtful gift for friends and family.

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The creative use of building techniques accurately reproduces Vader's helmet details, including the side flare, as well as the armor and chest panel on his torso. The modern, shiny appearance created by the color palette ensures the bust stands out on any shelf or display surface.

This product appeals to both die-hard Star Wars enthusiasts who enjoy the original trilogy and general LEGO collectors looking for high-quality display items. By combining accurate reproduction with functional interactive elements, the set offers hours of enjoyment and serves as a fantastic addition to any memorabilia collection.

The current sale on Amazon highlights the value of this build-ready form of one of the most iconic villains in movie history. Whether building alone or with a friend, the combination of detailed construction and affordable pricing makes this a top-tier choice for holiday gifting or personal collection expansion.