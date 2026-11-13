LEGO Star Wars 50th Anniversary Sets Revealed for 2027

LEGO unveils the first wave of Star Wars 50th anniversary sets launching January 1st, featuring concept art tributes and exclusive minifigures.

LEGO has officially announced the launch of the first wave of Star Wars 50th Anniversary models, with the collections becoming available to consumers on January 1st, 2027. The LEGO Group is marking half a century of the sci-fi franchise with an extensive line-up that features brand-new golden box art and the newly revealed official Star Wars 50th anniversary logo. This release marks the beginning of a larger wave of new sets and models that will continue to be released throughout the year, offering fans an impressive mix of upscaled minifigure models, dioramas, and epic artwork pieces.

Concept Art Tributes and Helmet Designs

The Stormtrooper (Concept Art) Helmet, identified by set number 75495, serves as a direct tribute to the earliest visual concepts created by Ralph McQuarrie, whose work established the foundation for the Star Wars galaxy. Comprising 832 pieces, this model offers a unique helmet design that differs significantly from the standard Imperial Stormtrooper helmets seen in the films. The set also includes a small 6x8 Rogue One poster, which is one of several collectible Star Wars movie posters scheduled to be released alongside various sets throughout 2027.

Also read Star Wars 50th Anniversary: Theatrical Re-Release, Cosm Format, and New Documentary Announced

Upscaled Minifigures and Luke Skywalker

LEGO is continuing its experimentation with oversized brick-built figures through the Up-Scaled Luke Skywalker Minifigure, set number 75482, which features the character in his classic Rebel pilot outfit. Standing over 10 inches tall and constructed from nearly 1,000 pieces, this display model pairs well with the previously released Up-Scaled Darth Vader model. The primary draw for collectors is the inclusion of the Princess Leia (Concept Art) minifigure, which is inspired by McQuarrie's iconic early designs and represents one of several collectible Concept Art minifigures available in the 2027 lineup.

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Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter and Exclusives

Set 75478 recreates the Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter, a classic vessel from the Rebel Alliance's first conflict against the Empire as depicted in the 1977 film A New Hope. This 676-piece set is designed to be one of the best versions of the classic Rebel bomber, featuring the Mon Mothma, Dutch Vader, and R2-BHD minifigures. It also includes the exclusive Luke Skywalker (Concept Art) minifigure, complete with the respirator and goggles originally envisioned for the character when he was initially named Luke Starkiller.

Darth Vader Wall Art and Dual Builds

The Darth Vader 2-in-1 Wall Art set, numbered 75466, is a 628-piece display piece that allows collectors to create one of two distinct builds using a mix of black, red, and white pieces. The first option is a unique wall display of Darth Vader's iconic helmet, while the second build forms the classic phrase "I am your father" with the Dark Lord of the Sith's signature red-bladed lightsaber serving as a backdrop. These exclusive 50th-anniversary offerings ensure that every Star Wars collector has something valuable to display on their walls as the franchise approaches its golden jubilee.