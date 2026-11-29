LEGO Speed Champions announces the 216-piece Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS W17 F1 set launching March 2027. The kit features driver minifigures of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli for the 2026 Formula 1 season lineup at $29.99.

LEGO Speed Champions has officially expanded its 2026 Formula 1 lineup with the introduction of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS W17. This new buildable model brings the upcoming season's silver and black racing machine to collectors globally. The announcement confirms the set will be available in retail stores starting in March 2027. It is priced at $29.99 for this comprehensive 216-piece kit. The release marks a significant addition to the brand's motorsport collection. Fans can now recreate the latest F1 technology in brick form.

The LEGO Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS W17 F1 Race Car kit meticulously recreates the real-world vehicle's aerodynamic design. Builders will utilize specially created LEGO elements to satisfy 2026 Formula 1 design regulations. This includes a prominent halo device for driver safety which is a key safety feature. The model features the team's iconic silver and black livery with authentic sponsor details. Team logos are printed on specialized tiles to ensure high accuracy. Every curve and wing of the W17 reflects high-speed engineering standards.

Also read Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Join LEGO Speed Champions F1 Line

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli headline this set with exclusive Formula 1 driver minifigures. George Russell brings extensive experience to the cockpit of the new model. He made his Formula 1 debut with Williams in 2019 before joining Mercedes in 2022. Since his transfer, Russell has established himself as a race winner. His minifigure includes a personalized helmet and driver number stickers. A camera accessory is also included to enhance display value.

Joining Russell is Italian racer Kimi Antonelli representing the next generation of talent. Antonelli made his Formula 1 debut in 2025 after climbing through junior ranks. His minifigure features unique design elements reflecting his rookie status. Both drivers come equipped with specialized camera pieces. These attach to the car to simulate dynamic race-day broadcasting angles. This pairing effectively combines veteran leadership with exciting young potential.

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LEGO has integrated modern digital tools to support the construction of this complex model. The LEGO Builder app empowers users to tackle intricate build instructions with ease. Kids and adult collectors can utilize 3D digital instructions to rotate and zoom. This flexible platform helps users master the build independently. It reduces frustration while visualizing spatial relationships between components. The digital integration ensures accessibility for builders of all skill levels.

The release solidifies LEGO Speed Champions' dominance in the licensed automotive market. By securing rights to build all 11 F1 teams for the 2026 season, LEGO offers a complete collection opportunity. This strategy mirrors the real-world sport's competitive landscape. It drives sales through the desire for completeness among collectors. The $29.99 price point positions the set as an accessible entry point. It remains valuable enough to satisfy veteran enthusiasts.

Upcoming releases in the 2026 lineup include the BWT Alpine A526 and Atlassian Williams FW48. These sets feature Pierre Gasly, Franco Colapinto, Carlos Sainz, and Alexander Albon. This sustained release schedule ensures fans have continuous engagement opportunities. The inclusion of diverse driver pairings enhances the collectibility factor. As the March 2027 launch date approaches, anticipation is building for the next wave of releases.