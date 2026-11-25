LEGO Speed Champions launches the Visa Cash App RB VCARB 03 set featuring drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad for the 2026 F1 grid at $29.99.

The LEGO Speed Champions product line has officially announced the arrival of the Visa Cash App RB VCARB 03, a new brick-built representation of the 2026 Formula 1 race car. This release marks a significant addition to the collector series, bringing the exact vehicle used by the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team to hobbyists and F1 enthusiasts. The set captures the technical precision and brand identity of the modern racing squad through intricate design details.

Visa Cash App RB VCARB 03 Specifications and Features

The LEGO Speed Champions Visa Cash App RB VCARB 03 set comprises exactly 206 pieces, a count designed to balance assembly complexity with display fidelity for the target audience. LEGO has incorporated authentic sponsor graphics onto the vehicle body, ensuring that the visual branding matches the real-world livery used during the racing season. These decals are a critical component of the set, allowing owners to replicate the commercial aesthetics seen on the actual track.

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Engineering accuracy is maintained through the inclusion of special LEGO elements inspired by actual Formula 1 regulations. The model features specific halo and wishbone parts that mirror the safety and aerodynamic structures mandated for 2026 season cars. These specialized components add a layer of realism that distinguishes this release from generic racing vehicle toys, appealing to fans who appreciate technical authenticity in their models.

Customizability is a key feature of this release, with the set including number stickers for the drivers. Fans can apply these stickers to personalize the car according to their preferred racing number configuration. This interactive element allows the owner to tailor the final appearance of the VCARB 03, ensuring that the display piece reflects individual preferences for team and driver representation.

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LEGO Minifigures of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad

A major highlight of the Visa Cash App RB VCARB 03 set is the inclusion of two distinct minifigures representing the team drivers for the 2026 season. LEGO Speed Champions has crafted detailed figures of Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, both of whom hold prominent positions on the racing grid. These figures allow collectors to place the actual drivers behind the wheel of their brick-built replica, creating a direct link between the sport and the hobby.

Liam Lawson, a driver from New Zealand, made his Formula 1 debut in 2023 after rising through the ranks of the Red Bull Junior Team. His inclusion in this set reflects his established status within the competitive racing hierarchy. The minifigure captures his likeness with precision, complete with a helmet that matches the design worn during official races.

Arvid Lindblad, a British racer and one of the sport's newest talents, joins Lawson in the set. Lindblad quickly climbed through Formula 3 and Formula 2 categories before earning his place on the Formula 1 grid. His presence in the 2026 lineup marks a new chapter for the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team, and his minifigure is designed to reflect his emerging role in the sport. Both figures come with personalized helmets, allowing fans to choose who takes the cockpit.

The minifigures also include cameras as accessories, adding to the realism of the racing scene. This detail suggests a narrative of preparation and media engagement that accompanies professional drivers. Collectors can pose the figures with these accessories to create dynamic display scenes that simulate the atmosphere of a race day or a pit lane stop.

2026 Formula 1 Grid Integration and Pricing

The Visa Cash App RB VCARB 03 is not a standalone release but rather part of a comprehensive collection featuring all 11 Formula 1 teams. This integration ensures that collectors can build the complete starting grid for the 2026 season by acquiring additional sets from the LEGO Speed Champions line. The availability of the full lineup allows enthusiasts to showcase the entire spectrum of competitive teams and drivers from the upcoming season.

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Financial accessibility remains a key strategy for LEGO, with the VCARB 03 set launching at a price point of $29.99. This pricing structure makes the collectible item attainable for a broad range of consumers, from casual fans to serious collectors. The cost is positioned to encourage multiple purchases, particularly for those aiming to assemble the full 2026 grid display.

The official release date for the LEGO Speed Champions Visa Cash App RB VCARB 03 is scheduled for March 2027. This timeline allows for ample lead time for marketing and distribution, ensuring that the set is available in stores and online platforms when the Formula 1 season preparations are well underway. The delayed release aligns with the production cycles typical for high-detail vehicle models.

Marketing materials for the set emphasize the dual purpose of assembly and display. Consumers are encouraged to imagine themselves as mechanics for the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One team, constructing the model with the same precision required in the real sport. This narrative approach enhances the emotional connection between the user and the product, transforming a simple toy into a simulated professional experience.

The set is designed to create dynamic room decor, appealing to individuals who wish to incorporate their passion for motorsport into their living spaces. The compact size of the 206-piece model ensures it fits easily on shelves or desks, while the detailed graphics and minifigures provide enough visual interest to serve as a conversation piece. The ability to display the car alongside other sets from the collection creates a cohesive and impressive showcase of the entire racing grid.

As the Formula 1 community anticipates the 2026 season, the launch of this LEGO Speed Champions set provides a tangible way for fans to engage with the sport. The combination of accurate vehicle design, official driver representations, and strategic pricing positions the Visa Cash App RB VCARB 03 as a essential addition for collectors. The release in March 2027 will mark a significant moment for hobbyists who have followed the development of the new racing drivers and the evolving landscape of Formula 1.