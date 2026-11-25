LEGO Speed Champions releases the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 for 2026, featuring Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar minifigures in a 203-piece set for pre-order.

LEGO Speed Champions officially introduces the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22, a new 203-piece building set that recreates the team's 2026 Formula 1 contender. This latest release brings the high-performance race car to life using authentic team colors and specialized elements designed to match F1 regulations. The set features driver minifigures of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, complete with personalized helmets and racing gear. Consumers can currently secure their copies through pre-order channels, with the official retail launch scheduled for March 1, 2027.

The Core Mechanism of the RB22 Recreation

The Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 F1 Race Car kit serves as a precise brick-built representation of the vehicle competing in the 2026 Formula 1 season. LEGO utilizes specially created elements to replicate authentic features, including the halo safety device, wishbone suspension details, and specific tire decorations. These design choices ensure the model complies with the visual standards of the latest F1 regulations while maintaining the distinctive aesthetic of the Red Bull team. The construction process allows builders to assemble the car with meticulous attention to detail, capturing the sleek lines and aerodynamic profile of the real-world machine. Specialized parts are included to highlight the technical innovations that define the RB22 on the track.

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Stakeholder Positions and Driver Minifigures

The inclusion of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar as minifigures reflects the current lineup of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team for the upcoming season. Max Verstappen brings a legacy of dominance to the kit, having earned four consecutive World Championships from 2021 through 2024. His status as the sport's youngest-ever driver underscores the prestige associated with this particular set. Joining him in the cockpit is Isack Hadjar, who secured his position at Red Bull following an impressive rookie season with Racing Bulls in 2025. Hadjar's performance was highlighted by his first-ever podium finish, marking him as a rising talent in the grid. Both drivers are depicted with personalized helmets and number stickers, allowing builders to customize the car with their preferred driver's identity.

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Real-World Impact and Display Capabilities

For collectors and fans, the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 offers a tangible connection to the 2026 Formula 1 season before the cars even hit the track. The set is priced at $29.99, making it an accessible addition to the LEGO Speed Champions collection, which features all 11 Formula 1 teams. This comprehensive approach allows enthusiasts to display the entire starting grid in their home or office. The kit includes cameras and other decorative elements that enhance the realism of the display. By capturing the maverick spirit and will to win of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, the set appeals to both casual builders and serious Formula 1 enthusiasts. The pre-order availability ahead of the March 1, 2027 date provides early buyers with the opportunity to secure the set before general release.

Market Positioning and Future Season Context

This release is part of a broader strategy by LEGO to mirror the evolving landscape of Formula 1 each year. The 203-piece count strikes a balance between complexity and playability, ensuring the model is suitable for display while offering a satisfying building experience. The collaboration highlights the dynamic nature of F1 driver lineups, particularly the transition of talents like Isack Hadjar from supporting teams to the main Red Bull roster. By releasing the set in advance of the season, LEGO caters to fans eager to engage with the upcoming racing calendar. The detailed recreation of the RB22 serves as both a collectible item and a promotional tool for the Oracle Red Bull Racing team. As the 2026 season approaches, this set stands out as a key artifact for tracking the performance of Verstappen and Hadjar throughout the year.