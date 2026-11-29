LEGO Speed Champions introduces the 215-piece Audi Revolut R26 F1 Race Car set featuring drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. Launches March 2027 for $29.99.

LEGO Speed Champions has officially expanded its 2026 Formula 1 lineup with the introduction of the Audi Revolut R26 F1 Race Car. This new buildable model marks the automotive giant's debut onto the F1 grid, allowing collectors and enthusiasts to recreate a pivotal moment in motorsport history using interlocking bricks. The set is scheduled for release in March 2027, bringing the excitement of the new era directly to toy shelves worldwide.

Audi Revolut R26 F1 Race Car Details

The core of this release is the 215-piece Audi Revolut R26 F1 Race Car set, which meticulously recreates the team's entry vehicle. LEGO has incorporated authentic team colors, sponsor graphics, and specific design elements that reflect the latest F1 regulations. The construction utilizes specially created LEGO elements, including a wishbone and halo component, to ensure the model accurately mirrors the technical specifications of the real-world race car.

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Each set includes personalized helmets for the drivers and removable driver number stickers, adding a layer of customization that appeals to serious collectors. The attention to detail extends to the miniature cockpit, where builders can place the included minifigures with realistic positioning. This level of granularity ensures that the set serves as both an interactive playset and a display piece for F1 aficionados.

Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto Driver Minifigures

The set features two exclusive driver minifigures: Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. Hülkenberg brings extensive experience to the new Audi partnership, having competed in Formula 1 since 2010. His career includes a notable podium finish at the 2025 British Grand Prix, establishing him as a seasoned veteran in the sport.

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Sharing the cockpit space is Gabriel Bortoleto, a Brazilian racer who made his F1 debut in 2025. Bortoleto arrived with significant momentum, having captured back-to-back championships in Formula 3 and Formula 2 prior to his switch to the premier class. His inclusion highlights LEGO's commitment to featuring both experienced leaders and rising stars in their annual collections.

Launch Date and Pricing Strategy

The LEGO Speed Champions Audi Revolut R26 F1 Race Car is priced at $29.99 for the 215-piece set. Consumers can expect to find the product in stores and online starting in March 2027. This release is part of a broader 2026 F1 collection that aims to represent all 11 teams on the current grid.

Building the set is designed to be accessible yet detailed, a process supported by the LEGO Builder app. This digital tool empowers builders to tackle complex assembly steps with ease, ensuring a smooth construction experience for kids and adults alike. The set encourages imaginative play, allowing users to attach specific driver numbers and helmets to create unique racing narratives.

Broader F1 Collection Expansion

The Audi launch is one of several updates coming to the LEGO Speed Champions series for the 2026 season. Other teams are also receiving new sets, including the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS W17 with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli. The BWT Alpine A526 F1 Race Car set will feature driver minifigures of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto.

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Additionally, the Atlassian Williams FW48 has been added to the lineup, complete with minifigures of Carlos Sainz and Alexander Albon. This comprehensive approach allows fans to build complete grids and stage larger race scenarios at home. The 2026 collection solidifies LEGO's position as a premier destination for Formula 1 merchandise and collectible models.