LEGO unveils the Aston Martin Aramco AMR26 building kit featuring Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll minifigures, priced at $29.99 and releasing on March 1, 2027.

LEGO Speed Champions officially launches the highly anticipated Aston Martin Aramco AMR26 building set, bringing the team's 2026 Formula 1 vehicle to collectors and enthusiasts worldwide. The new release captures the essence of the upcoming racing season with precise details and official driver representations. This entry marks a significant addition to the LEGO Speed Champions lineup for the year.

The set consists of exactly 199 pieces, offering a substantial building experience for hobbyists and casual builders alike. The model accurately scales the real-world Formula 1 machine, measuring 7.8 inches in length and 1.8 inches in height. LEGO has utilized specially created elements to replicate the car's distinctive green livery and authentic sponsor decals found on the actual grid vehicle.

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Designers incorporated specific modifications to comply with the 2026 F1 regulations, ensuring the model reflects current professional motorsport engineering standards. These technical updates include a redesigned wishbone and a halo safety structure for the driver. The intricate detailing extends to the aerodynamic features that define the team's competitive strategy for the new season.

Two new driver minifigures accompany the vehicle, representing the team's lineup for the upcoming season. Fernando Alonso, a two-time World Champion, and Lance Stroll, who debuted in 2017, are both included in the package. Each figure features personalized helmets that match their real-life racing gear and brand identity.

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Consumers can customize their display by choosing which driver occupies the cockpit using interchangeable driver number stickers. This feature allows fans to select their preferred driver for the build and display, adding significant value to the collectible nature of the set. The inclusion of these recognizable faces enhances the immersive experience for fans of the sport.

The LEGO Speed Champions Aston Martin Aramco AMR26 F1 Race Car is priced at $29.99 for retail distribution. The product is scheduled to become available in stores and online on March 1, 2027. This release date aligns with the lead-up to the 2026 Formula 1 season, allowing fans to prepare their collections in advance.

Early availability ensures that dedicated collectors can secure their units before potential stock limitations occur. The official launch serves as a complementary addition to the wider LEGO Speed Champions Formula 1 range. It is part of a larger collection featuring all eleven F1 teams and their respective drivers from the 2026 season.

The LEGO Builder app supports users in assembling the complex structure with digital guidance tools. This digital companion helps navigate the intricate steps required to build the 199-piece model. The combination of physical building and digital assistance enhances the overall user experience for builders of all skill levels.

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This set allows enthusiasts to recreate the team's vehicle using specially created LEGO elements designed to satisfy 2026 F1 regulations. Buyers can track the release through official LEGO channels and authorized retailers worldwide. The release promises to satisfy collectors seeking accurate replicas of modern F1 machinery.

Fans can now build iconic cars and bring home famous racers with this new branded set. The Aston Martin Aramco AMR26 brings the real world of Formula 1 to brick-built life for enthusiasts everywhere. This release underscores LEGO's commitment to detailing the sport's evolving regulations and team lineups.