LEGO Speed Champions reveals the BWT Alpine A526 F1 Race Car set featuring Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto. Pre-orders start now for a March 1, 2027 release at $29.99.

LEGO Speed Champions has officially announced the BWT Alpine A526 F1 Race Car, a new 212-piece set that brings the French team's 2026 Formula 1 machine into brick form. This release marks a significant addition to the collectible series, allowing fans to replicate Alpine's presence on the upcoming grid with high-fidelity detailing. The set is designed to capture the essence of modern Formula 1 regulations while serving as a centerpiece for model collectors and young racing enthusiasts alike.

BWT Alpine F1 Car Specifications

The BWT Alpine A526 F1 Race Car model measures 7.8 inches in length when fully assembled, providing a realistic scale representation of the actual grand prix vehicle. The build incorporates Alpine's signature blue and pink livery, ensuring that the visual identity of the team is instantly recognizable to supporters. LEGO has integrated specially created elements to reflect the latest technical standards, including a halo device that mirrors the driver safety structure mandated by current Formula 1 regulations. These specific details allow builders to appreciate the engineering nuances of the 2026 regulations through the construction process.

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Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto Minifigures

At the heart of this set are two authentic driver minifigures representing the BWT Alpine Formula One™ Team lineup for the upcoming season. Drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto are featured with personalized helmets and number stickers that correspond to their official racing numbers. Pierre Gasly brings extensive experience to the model, having secured a memorable Grand Prix victory at Monza in 2020. Franco Colapinto adds fresh talent to the assembly, having made his Formula 1 debut with Williams in 2024 before transitioning to Alpine as one of Argentina's most promising young racing talents. These minifigures allow collectors to display the current driver pairing accurately.

Pricing and Release Schedule

LEGO has opened pre-orders for the BWT Alpine A526 F1 Race Car set immediately, setting the retail price at $29.99. The official release date for this product is scheduled for March 1, 2027. This timeline allows collectors to secure their units ahead of the 2026 racing season, ensuring the model is available when the real-world Alpine team takes to the track. The pre-order option provides a clear pathway for enthusiasts to guarantee ownership of this specific entry in the Speed Champions Formula 1 lineup.

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Construction Tools and Collection Integration

Building the BWT Alpine A526 F1 Race Car is supported by the LEGO Builder app, which assists users in managing the assembly of the 212 pieces. The application is designed to simplify complex builds, making the construction process accessible for younger builders while maintaining structural integrity. Furthermore, this set is part of a broader collection that features all 11 Formula 1 teams competing in the 2026 season. Owners can display the Alpine model alongside other sets sold separately to create comprehensive racing displays. This modular approach encourages collectors to expand their inventory to include the full grid of teams and drivers.

Market Position and Brand Strategy

LEGO continues to solidify its position in the licensed toy market by aligning its Speed Champions line with the official 2026 Formula 1 calendar. The release of the BWT Alpine A526 F1 Race Car joins other recent entries such as the Atlassian Williams FW48 and the Cadillac MAC-26. By incorporating real-world sponsors and accurate team colors, LEGO enhances the authenticity of its product offerings. This strategy appeals to both dedicated Formula 1 fans and general toy collectors who value precision and brand representation in their hobbies.