LEGO Speed Champions unveils the TGR Haas VF-26 Formula 1 set. This 209-piece build features Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman. Priced at $27.99, it launches in March 2027 with detailed car and driver replicas.

LEGO Speed Champions is expanding its 2026 Formula 1 lineup with the official TGR Haas VF-26 race car set. This new 209-piece building kit delivers an authentic miniature replica of the team's contender, complete with precise livery details and regulatory design features. The set is designed to appeal to both young builders and adult collectors who follow the sport closely.

TGR Haas VF-26 Model Specifications

The LEGO TGR Haas VF-26 model measures 7.8 inches in length and 1.8 inches in height, offering a compact yet detailed display piece. It accurately recreates the white, red, and black team colors along with authentic sponsor graphics and tire prints found on the real vehicle. The build includes the mandatory halo safety device, ensuring the model meets strict Formula 1 regulation standards for the 2026 season.

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With 209 individual pieces, the construction process allows fans to assemble a high-fidelity version of the race car. The kit is part of a broader collection featuring all 11 Formula 1 teams' cars and drivers from the 2026 season. This modular approach enables enthusiasts to create larger racing dioramas or impressive room decor by combining this set with others.

Driver Minifigures and Character Details

Alongside the vehicle, the set includes exclusive minifigures of the two TGR Haas F1 Team drivers. French racer Esteban Ocon is featured with a personalized helmet and driver number stickers. Ocon made his Formula 1 debut in 2016 and secured his first Grand Prix victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, adding significant historical weight to his minifigure inclusion.

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Joining Ocon is British driver Oliver Bearman, who brings a fresh narrative to the set. Bearman gained prominence with an impressive substitute debut for Ferrari at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix before earning a full-time seat with Haas. His minifigure also comes with a unique helmet and racing number, allowing for customized gameplay scenarios.

These character details enhance the play experience by letting fans choose which driver takes the wheel. The packaging emphasizes the ability to attach specific numbers and helmets, encouraging imaginative storytelling. This attention to individual driver identity supports the brand's goal of making LEGO Speed Champions history with accurate real-life replicas.

Pricing, Availability, and Market Context

LEGO has priced the TGR Haas VF-26 set at $27.99, positioning it as an accessible entry point for new collectors. The official release date is scheduled for March 2027, providing ample time for pre-order campaigns to launch in the near future. Pre-orders are not yet live, so interested buyers should monitor official LEGO channels for updates.

This release follows recent announcements for other 2026 teams, including the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 with Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, as well as the Aston Martin AMR26. The strategic rollout ensures that fans can gradually build a complete grid of 2026 contenders. The integration of the LEGO Builder app further supports complex builds, making the assembly process easier for kids and adults alike.

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The inclusion of this set highlights LEGO's continued commitment to capturing the excitement of modern Formula 1. By featuring the TGR Haas VF-26 and its current drivers, the company bridges the gap between static display models and dynamic play sets. This approach reinforces the brand's authority in the collectible automotive toy market.