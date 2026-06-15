A new LEGO set leak hints at the possibility of a Female Doctor Doom in Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday'. While not confirmed, the leak has sparked intense speculation and excitement among fans.

The world of entertainment news has been inundated with leaks, both genuine and fabricated, leading to a surge in speculation and disinformation. In the current climate where engagement is prioritized over factual accuracy, so-called 'scoopers' exploit monetization policies to flood feeds with misleading information disguised as spoilers.

However, some established sources still maintain credibility, including the latest leak about an upcoming LEGO set that has sparked intense speculation about Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday'. Instagram user Max Baut, known for sharing details about upcoming LEGO releases, recently posted about a Thor vs Doctor Doom Mechs set slated for January 2027. This set, part of a wider LEGO and Marvel release schedule, includes a 'Female Doom' minifigure, fueling rumors about Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Doctor Doom.

While the set's connection to 'Avengers: Doomsday' is not confirmed, the timing of the reported release has raised eyebrows among fans. The idea of multiple Doctor Doom variants appearing in the film is not far-fetched, given the multiverse concept and Doom's egotistical nature. Marvel Comics features several Doctor Doom variants, including Dinosaur Doctor Doom and Doom 2099, but a notable female version is lacking.

If the LEGO leak is accurate, this could signal an unprecedented yet exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans eagerly await confirmation of the set's tie to 'Avengers: Doomsday' and the potential inclusion of a Female Doom in the film





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