LEGO Reveals New Ninjago Cooperative Board Game: Destiny's Bounty Adventures

The new board game features co-op gameplay, quick sessions, and includes physical LEGO pieces and minifigures, with a release date of July 17, 2026.

LEGO has announced a new cooperative board game set in the popular Ninjago universe. The game, titled Destiny's Bounty Adventures, tasks two to four players with taking on the roles of the iconic ninjas Kai, Nya, Cole, or Zane.

The core objective is to defend the flying vessel, Destiny's Bounty, from a relentless invasion by various Ninjago villains. These antagonists are attempting to enact a master plan to complete the Great Devourer, a formidable serpentine threat. Players must harness their unique Spinjitzu abilities and special ninja powers to combat enemies, which include not only henchmen but also serpents and pirates.

The gameplay involves strategic cooperation; as the invasion progresses, more villains board the ship, requiring players to coordinate their actions and combine their upgraded skills to succeed. Progression is key, as ninjas gain experience, unlock new abilities, and advance toward the crucial Master level before the Great Devourer can be fully realized. The entire mission must be accomplished within a tight timeframe, as each game session is designed to last approximately 30 minutes, making it a brisk and engaging experience.

Destiny's Bounty Adventures is deeply rooted in the physical LEGO building experience. The physical box set includes 124 LEGO pieces, allowing players to construct the central Destiny's Bounty vessel and other components of the game board. The set comes with four customizable ninja minifigures, complete with gear, representing the playable characters. Adding special value, the set also includes an exclusive Nya minifigure, making it attractive for collectors and fans.

This hybrid approach merges traditional tabletop gaming with the tactile satisfaction of LEGO construction, appealing to both gamers and LEGO enthusiasts. The game is structured for replayability through multiple scenarios and revealed events, ensuring that no two playthroughs are exactly alike. The cooperative design makes it an ideal choice for family gatherings and groups of friends seeking a shared challenge that emphasizes teamwork over competition.

The release date for LEGO Destiny's Bounty Adventures is set for July 17, 2026, which is relatively soon in the gaming calendar. This launch strategy targets a wide audience, leveraging the immense popularity of the LEGO Ninjago franchise, which spans animated series, toys, and video games. The announcement positions this board game as a timely addition to the LEGO portfolio, capitalizing on the enduring fan affection for the ninja characters and their lore.

By focusing on a cooperative format with quick sessions, the game is accessible to both dedicated gamers and casual players. The integration of physical LEGO elements distinguishes it from purely digital Ninjago games, offering a hands-on, social experience. The official product description emphasizes the urgency: "VILLAINS ARE ATTACKING DESTINY'S BOUNTY! Go Full Ninja as Kai, Nya, Cole or Zane to defend Destiny's Bounty from an invasion of Ninjago Villains, scheming to activate their evil masterplan.

" This framing sets the stage for an immersive defensive battle where success depends entirely on the players' ability to work in unison. The development and marketing of the game reflect LEGO's broader strategy to expand its interactive play offerings beyond traditional brick sets, creating immersive narratives that can be lived out on a tabletop





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

LEGO Ninjago Board Game Cooperative Destiny's Bounce July 2026

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zendaya Reveals 'Heartbreaking' Situation in Spider-Man: Brand New DayZendaya, the star of the upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has revealed that the creative decision at the end of the previous film Spider-Man: No Way Home leads to a 'heartbreaking' situation. The first trailer for the film reveals that MJ is now dating someone else, leaving Peter to watch from the sidelines.

Read more »

Spencer Pratt tied with Karen Bass in LA mayor’s race, new California Post poll revealsA new California Post poll finds Spencer Pratt and Karen Bass locked in a dead heat in the Los Angeles mayoral race as 62% of voters say the city is headed in the wrong direction. Homelessness, hou…

Read more »

New Biopic Reveals Duchess of Windsor's Lawyer Was a CIA SpyThe upcoming film My Duchess starring Joan Collins as Wallis Simpson uncovers the shocking truth that her controlling attorney Suzanne Blum, played by Isabella Rossellini, spied for the CIA for decades.

Read more »

Toonami Reveals New June 2026 Schedule Change With Major PremiereToonami is making changes to its schedule this June with a brand new show finally premiering

Read more »