LEGO Reveals Massive 5,363-Piece Godzilla Model for November Release

LEGO has announced a fresh 5,363-piece Godzilla set from its Ideas line, standing over 27 inches taLl with posable limbs and interchangeable heat ray accessories, priced at $449.99 and launching on November 27.

LEGO Unveils Massive Godzilla Build

LEGO has officially announced a fresh addition to its Ideas line,a towering brick-built model of the iconic King of Monsters, Godzilla . This massive construction set, identified by the product number 21375,consists of 5,363 pieces and promises to be the largest creature ever created by the Danish toy manufacturer. The set is designed to stand over twenty-seven and a half inches in height, measuring approximately seventy centimeters from toe to head. With a height of over two feet, the model provides an imposing and awe-inspiring display piece that captures the scale and menace of the legendary cinematic monster from the Monsterverse films. The build utilizes a complex array of gray and blue bricks to replicate the reptilian skin texture of the character, employing various techniques to create a scaly, organic appearance that distinguishes it from previous iterations.

The design of the set was initiated by a fan named Matthew Esposito, who goes by the username MattE720. his original submission entered the LEGO Ideas program, where it garnered the necessary ten thousand votes to progress to official production. once selected, professional LEGO designers collaborated with Esposito to refine the structure for mass production,ensuring that the final product met high standards of quality and stability. The resulting model features a detailed exterior with overlapping gray plates and specialized bricks known as greebling, which add depth and texture to the surface. The dorsal fins are particularly striking, utilizing jagged blue pieces in varying shades to simulate the charged energy plates seen in the movies, giving the model a fiery and dynamic aesthetic that stands out even when static.

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Functionality is a key aspect of this large-scale build, with several points of articulation allowing collectors to pose the creature in various dramatic stances. The tail of the Godzilla model is fully adjustable, capable of being positioned to the left or right to simulate movement or aggression. The head can be swiveled up and down, and the arms are equipped with movable wrists and individually posable fingers. This level of articulation enables builders to recreate specific scenes or simply display the monster in a menacing roar. Additionally,the set includes interchangeable accessories for the mouth. Builders can choose to insert a compact, neutral tongue for a resting expression or swap it for a translucent blue heat ray blast attachment. This atomic breath piece allows for a more dynamic presentation, suggesting the monster is in the midst of unleashing its destructive power on a city.

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Availability and pricing information has been confirmed for the upcoming release window. The set is scheduled to launch on November 27th, coinciding with Black Friday sales events. The retail price is set at four hundred and forty-nine dollars and ninety-nine cents, reflecting the extensive piece count and intricate design. To incentivize early purchases,LEGO has announced a gift with purchase promotion. Customers who buy the set between November 27th and November 30th, while supplies last, will receive a complimentary companion set. this free gift, labeled as the LEGO Godzilla Logo and Footprint set, contains 359 pieces. It features a brick-built version of the Godzilla logo standing next to a giant reptilian footprint that is scaled to match the size of the main model. the gift set as well includes a miniature representation of a destroyed metropolis and an exclusive Mothra element, adding extra value for dedicated fans. The main set will be available exclusively through the LEGO Store at launch, though mAjor retailers often stock such high-demand items, leading to warnings that the sets may sell out quickly once listed.