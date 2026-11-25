LEGO announces four new Harry Potter sets to launch January 1, 2027, one week after the HBO series premiere on December 25, 2026.

LEGO has officially announced four new sets inspired by the upcoming HBO Harry Potter adaptation. These new building kits are scheduled to launch on January 1, 2027. This release date is set exactly seven days after the television series premieres on December 25, 2026. The franchise is expanding its reach with new merchandise ahead of the highly anticipated premiere. This strategic timing gives fans an immediate opportunity to recreate recognizable locations from the Wizarding World.

Official LEGO Harry Potter Sets Launch Details

The latest additions to the LEGO Harry Potter collection represent a major expansion for the brand. Two of the four newly announced items are already available to pre-order on LEGO's official website. Shoppers can currently secure these specific sets for future delivery. The timing aligns with the broader marketing push for the new adaptation. LEGO aims to capture the attention of collectors before the show airs.

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Availability of Remaining New Building Sets

Information regarding the availability of the other two sets remains unclear at this time. It is currently unknown when these additional kits will become available for pre-order. Fans awaiting the full collection must monitor official announcements for updates. The staggered release strategy may be intentional to sustain interest. LEGO has not provided a specific timeline for the remaining products.

ScreenRant Coverage of New Rebuild Kits

ScreenRant is covering the developments surrounding the new building toy lines. The media outlet encourages readers to add their feed to Google Discover. Users can also add ScreenRant as a preferred source on Google. This coverage ensures fans receive timely updates on franchise news. The reporting focuses on the intersection of television and toy releases.

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Impact on Wizarding World Fan Base

These new releases provide a tangible connection to the television series. The sets allow enthusiasts to engage with the story before it airs. This merchandise strategy leverages the enduring popularity of the Wizarding World. Collectors can begin building their collections in early 2027. The launch coincides with the peak of holiday shopping season.

Looking Ahead to December 2026 Premiere

HBO is preparing for a major broadcast event in late 2026. The release of these LEGO sets serves as a prelude to the series. The brand is positioning itself as a key partner in the adaptation. This move highlights the commercial potential of the new project. Fans should check back for more information as it becomes available.