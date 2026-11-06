LEGO Releases Mario Kart: Racing with Mario Set for January 2027

LEGO unveils the Mario Kart: Racing with Mario set featuring a new minifigure and Standard Kart with shell launcher. Priced at $14.99, it launches January 1, 2027, expanding the 2027 Super Mario collection.

LEGO has officially announced the introduction of a new Mario minifigure and a Standard Kart as part of its upcoming 2027 LEGO Super Mario collection. This release marks a significant shift for the brand, transitioning the iconic Nintendo hero into a traditional LEGO minifigure format for the first time in the series. The set, titled Mario Kart: Racing with Mario, aims to bring the high-speed racing chaos of the video games into the physical collectible realm for enthusiasts and children alike.

Standard Kart Features Shell Launcher Mechanism

The Mario Kart: Racing with Mario set includes a detailed Standard Kart equipped with a built-in shell launcher designed to fire projectiles at nearby obstacles. This mechanical feature allows fans to replicate the strategic weapon usage found in the source material. The vehicle also accommodates a collectible Mario minifigure, which snaps securely into the driver's seat to complete the racing aesthetic.

Also read Josh O'Connor Dismisses James Bond Rumors Ahead of 2027 Timeline

In addition to the kart and driver, the package includes several racing obstacles and items essential for gameplay recreation. Specifically, the set contains a traffic cone, a banana peel, and a collectible coin. These elements are included to help users recreate the familiar and chaotic race tracks where slipping on a banana or getting hit by a shell can change the outcome instantly. The inclusion of these specific props ensures the playset captures the authentic spirit of the racing experience.

Minifigure Format Expansion for Super Mario Line

For longtime collectors and fans of the franchise, this release represents a notable development in the product line. All previous LEGO Super Mario creations have relied on interactive electronic figures or large brick-built designs. This new release diverges from that pattern by allowing Mario to integrate directly into LEGO fans' growing collections of standard minifigures. This diversification opens up new possibilities for display and play without the need for electronic components.

Advertisement

The transition to a minifigure format also positions the product as an accessible entry point for new fans. The set is designed to be inexpensive, ensuring that it does not require a major financial commitment for those wishing to expand their inventory. This affordability strategy is likely to attract a broader demographic, including younger children and casual collectors who may have been previously priced out of more complex interactive sets.

Pricing and Availability Details for January 2027

The Mario Kart: Racing with Mario set, identified by the product number 72054, is scheduled for retail release on January 1, 2027. The manufacturer has set the retail price at $14.99 for this compact build. The set contains a total of 84 pieces, making it a quick and engaging construction project suitable for a wide range of skill levels.

This release is part of the refreshed 2027 LEGO Super Mario collection, which suggests that additional products in this new minifigure vein may be announced in the near future. The official description highlights that the set is intended for fans aged 6 years old and up. It promises to deliver an epic racing rush through detailed playset mechanics that mirror the video game experience.

Impact on Racing Playset Market and Collections

The introduction of this affordable, non-electronic racing set fills a specific gap in the current market for LEGO Super Mario products. By offering a standalone kart and driver without the cost associated with interactive technology, LEGO provides a versatile addition to any racing kart playset. It serves as a stellar addition for expanding existing collections, particularly for those who already own other LEGO Super Mario building toys sold separately.

Advertisement

The set encourages hands-on play that emphasizes building and drifting. Users can load the collectible Mario minifigure into the driver's seat and command the track using the authentic details inspired by the Mario Kart video games. The shell launcher mechanism adds an interactive layer where fans can send the included traffic cone flying or attempt to grab the coin for a speed boost simulation. This level of tactile engagement aims to bridge the gap between digital gaming thrills and physical toy interaction.