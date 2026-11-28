Netflix's LEGO One Piece special, released in September 2026, lets Usopp narrate seasons 1 and 2 of the live-action series, with Tony Tony Chopper interrupting him.

Eiichiro Oda's pirate saga has dozens of iconic characters, but One Piece has always been Luffy's story across the original manga, Toei's long-running anime and Netflix's live-action series. For the new LEGO One Piece special, Netflix broke that pattern by handing the storytelling to another Straw Hat. The two-part animated special, which arrived in September 2026, rebuilds seasons 1 and 2 of the live-action One Piece series for younger viewers.

In the special, Usopp, played by Jacob Romero Gibson, tells the story to Tony Tony Chopper, played by Mikaela Hoover. Luffy still appears, but he is not the hero of this version of the tale. Usopp's account includes generous adjustments to his own importance, which makes him an unusual guide for newcomers.

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Usopp Takes Over the LEGO One Piece Narration

Usopp is the narrator of LEGO One Piece, and the special is built around his retelling of seasons 1 and 2 of the live-action show. The familiar faces appear as CGI plastic figures, with action that is more colorful and bombastic than usual for the franchise. The LEGO style also gives the characters considerably more detachable body parts.

The structure works because the special is a conversation rather than a straight recap. Usopp wants to begin with his own arrival, which he treats as the moment the story becomes worth telling. Chopper insists on hearing what happened beforehand, and those interruptions push the narration into a playful argument about how the story should be remembered.

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Why Fans Doubted the Choice of Usopp

The choice of Usopp raised more than a few eyebrows among fans. Many viewers find his boasting abrasive and his cowardice frustrating, so putting him in charge of a fresh introduction to the franchise seemed perplexing to them. Characters such as Nami, played by Emily Rudd, and Zoro, played by Mackenyu, or even Chopper, looked like stronger fits to many of those viewers.

That doubt lasted only about 60 seconds. The opening minute shows Usopp's exaggerations turning into comedy, because his ego becomes an endearing joke rather than a jarring flaw. Chopper's questions make sure the special shows exactly how ridiculous its narrator sounds.

The intimate framing is another reason the decision works. Telling the story through a conversation between two friends turns a grand adventure into a quiet moment between journeys. Viewers join that conversation instead of simply receiving an animated summary of the live-action seasons.

LEGO One Piece Strengthens Usopp Ahead of Season 3

Giving Usopp the spotlight also benefits his live-action version. LEGO One Piece is directly tied to the Netflix live-action series, and the cast of that series reprises their roles for the special. That connection lets the animated version feed back into how audiences see the character on screen.

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The special makes Usopp more engaging ahead of the live-action series' next chapter, Season 3. A narrator who is unreliable, funny and self-aware gives fans a reason to look at the character differently when he returns in live action. The special proves that the Straw Hat known for boasting can carry a story on his own.