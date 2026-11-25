LEGO unveils the 495-piece Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark set releasing January 1 2027 for $49.99. Explore poses abilities and character history in this new buildable figure.

LEGO Group has officially announced a new building set featuring Jeff the Land Shark from the popular video game Marvel Rivals. The numbered collection 67023 contains 495 pieces and allows builders to construct a highly detailed model of the character. This release marks a significant crossover between the physical toy market and the digital gaming community developed by NetEase.

Set Features and Play Mechanisms

The physical model stands over five inches tall and stretches eight and a half inches long when fully assembled. LEGO designed the figure with a toothy grin large eyes a pink tongue and a collar name tag to accurately reflect the character's appearance. Builders can manipulate the head legs tail and fins to achieve various dynamic poses for display or play. A key feature allows the detachment of the fin to recreate Jeff's ability to move underground and through walls as seen in the game. Players can also remove the tongue to close the mouth for battle scenes adding to the interactive experience.

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Game Origins and Character Backstory

Jeff the Land Shark was originally introduced in Marvel Comics within West Coast Avengers issue 7. Writer Kelly Thompson and artist Daniele Di Nicuolo created the character as one of M.O.D.O.K.'s experimental land sharks. The narrative shifted when the character Gwenpool adopted Jeff providing him with a home and making him her companion. Her concern for his future led her to entrust him to the mercenary Deadpool who became one of his caretakers. This storyline helped integrate the character into the broader Marvel universe and increased his visibility among fans.

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Digital Debut and Gameplay Role

The character gained a massive new audience when NetEase introduced him as a playable hero in Marvel Rivals in December 2024. He serves as a Strategist class character utilizing healing abilities to support his teammates during matches. His ultimate move named It's Jeff! allows him to swallow nearby enemies and allies before spitting them back out. This unique mechanic has made him a favorite among players and contributed to the decision to create a physical toy version.

Release Date Pricing and Instructions

LEGO will make the Jeff the Land Shark set available for purchase on January 1 2027. The retail price is set at $49.99 for the 495-piece box. The manufacturer recommends the set for builders aged 12 and older due to the small parts involved. The LEGO Builder app will provide 3D instructions that allow users to rotate and zoom in on the model for easier building. This release offers fans of both the video game and Marvel comics a way to celebrate the lovable character in a tangible format.