Brick Tap leak suggests a Harry Potter minifigure wearing an emerald-green Christmas jumper from the HBO series. Details on set 76483 release date and price remain unconfirmed by LEGO.

A new leak from source Brick Tap reveals that the upcoming Harry Potter minifigure based on the HBO series features an emerald-green jumper. This design closely resembles the Christmas sweater Molly Weasley gives to Harry during his first year at Hogwarts in the books. LEGO has not yet confirmed which specific set will include this minifigure or announced an official release date.

Leaked Harry Potter Minifigure Design

The Book-accurate Harry Potter minifigure leak originates from an unknown HBO Philosopher's Stone LEGO set. Industry observers suspect this might be set number 76483, titled First Year At Hogwarts. Reports indicate this set could release in February of next year. The design contrasts sharply with earlier glimpses shown during the Back to Hogwarts showcase event.

Also read HBO Harry Potter Series to Explore Hogwarts Traditions and History

During that earlier presentation, the Harry minifigure wore a Gryffindor sweater and tie. The new leaked image shows the character in a festive green sweater instead. This significant design difference suggests LEGO might be preparing to release multiple versions of the character. Fans should expect variations in the final product before it hits store shelves.

HBO Series Character Representation

The Back to Hogwarts showcase previously confirmed that LEGO would create sets based on the HBO television series. The event offered the first glimpse of Harry, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger as minifigures. These initial designs were inspired by actors Jamie McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton. Their looks were tailored specifically for the new television adaptation rather than the original films.

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The contrast between the showcase designs and the Brick Tap leak highlights the complexity of adapting live-action characters into brick form. LEGO often refines minifigure details to ensure they match on-screen costumes accurately. The emerald-green jumper represents a specific plot point from the book that aligns with the television narrative. This attention to detail is expected to continue throughout the series launch.

Future LEGO Harry Potter Sets Timeline

The new collection is not expected to replace LEGO's movie-inspired Harry Potter sets. The company has continued releasing designs based on the original films, including updated Hogwarts locations. Reported plans for 2027 suggest that these film-based sets will remain part of the official range. LEGO aims to serve both fans of the television series and collectors of the movie universe.

Several releases based on Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets are reportedly planned for early 2027. These include a possible Collector's Edition despite HBO not adapting the second book until a later season. This strategy gives fans of the original films new sets while the television story develops. It ensures a steady stream of products for the broader Harry Potter fanbase.

Upcoming Set Details and Pricing

Another rumored release is First Year at Hogwarts Castle, reportedly priced at $109.99. This set is scheduled for a January 2027 release window. The set may feature several moments from Harry's first year instead of recreating one single scene. This approach allows for more diverse play patterns and display options for collectors.

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LEGO has not confirmed whether the upcoming sets are connected to the HBO series officially. The company may keep the connection ambiguous until the final marketing push. The HBO series could also bring characters to LEGO's range who never appeared in the movies. Peter Serafinowicz will play Peeves the Poltergeist, who was absent from all eight films. This television debut could give LEGO a chance to create his first minifigure. Fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation to plan their holiday purchases for 2027.