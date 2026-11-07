LEGO Launches Mario Kart Luigi And Bowser Jr Set For 2027

LEGO Super Mario introduces set 72056 featuring Luigi and Bowser Jr in iconic karts with interactive shell launchers, launching January 1 2027.

LEGO Super Mario officially expands its portfolio with the new set 72056, titled Luigi and Bowser Jr's Race. This latest addition brings two iconic video game rivals into the physical brick-building world with fully assembled racing vehicles. The release marks a significant milestone in the franchise's evolution by introducing actual minifigures to the Mario Kart lineup.

New 104 Piece Set Features Rival Karts

The set contains exactly 104 pieces designed for builders aged 4 and up. It allows fans to recreate high-speed competitions between Nintendo's green-clad plumber and the Koopa King's son. Each competitor drives a unique vehicle that reflects their distinct racing styles from the popular arcade and console titles.

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Luigi takes the wheel of the Rally Kart, a nimble vehicle suited for his agile driving mechanics. Bowser Jr commands the Chargin' Truck, a heavier machine that emphasizes power and intimidation. Both models are constructed to withstand active play while maintaining the authentic aesthetic of their digital counterparts.

Interactive Shell Launchers Enhance Play

Both racing vehicles are equipped with functional shell launchers that simulate the defensive and offensive items from the game. These mechanical features allow children to load projectiles and fire them during imaginative battle scenarios. The interactive elements bridge the gap between traditional construction and dynamic character play.

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The set includes essential accessories to stage a complete race track environment. Builders can arrange a Banana peel and traffic cones to create obstacles for the drivers. A single coin is also included, representing the bonus item that grants speed boosts in the video games.

Launch Date And Pricing Details

LEGO Mario Kart Luigi and Bowser Jr's Race is scheduled for release on January 1, 2027. The retail price is set at $29.99, making it an accessible entry point for collectors and young fans alike. This date ensures the set arrives in time for holiday shopping seasons and new year resolutions.

The collection builds upon the foundation laid when the LEGO Super Mario theme first launched in 2020. That initial release introduced an interactive digital-physical hybrid experience that captivated global audiences. Since then, the brand has consistently added familiar characters and iconic locations from the Mushroom Kingdom.

Continuing The Interactive Building Legacy

This new set continues the tradition of allowing fans to bring the Mushroom Kingdom to life in new ways. It retains the educational value of brick building while adding the excitement of vehicular competition. Parents and guardians will appreciate the durability of the included Starter Bricks designed for younger hands.

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The inclusion of actual minifigures distinguishes this release from previous vehicle-only sets. It provides a more immersive storytelling experience where characters can interact directly with the track. This development aligns with the growing demand for hybrid play experiences that combine tactile creativity with digital nostalgia.