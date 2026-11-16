LEGO Launches 50th Anniversary Star Wars Darth Vader 2-in-1 Wall Art Set

LEGO commemorates the 50th anniversary of Star Wars with a new 628-piece Darth Vader 2-in-1 Wall Art set. Choose between the iconic helmet or the famous quote display for $69.99, arriving January 1, 2027.

LEGO is honoring the 50th anniversary of the Star Wars franchise by releasing a specialized 2-in-1 Wall Art set featuring the iconic villain Darth Vader. This new collectible item, identified as set number 75466, offers builders the unique opportunity to construct either a three-dimensional helmet or a wall-hanging display of the legendary quote "I am your father." The release marks a significant milestone for fans and collectors looking to celebrate this major anniversary with a premium display piece.

Building Options and Physical Dimensions

The set contains 628 pieces that allow builders to choose between two distinct display modes. The first option recreates Darth Vader's signature black helmet, which measures over 10 inches in height and over 10 inches in width. This model sits on a sturdy stand, making it ideal for tabletop showcase displays where fans can appreciate the sculptural details of the Sith Lord's iconic headgear.

Also read Countdown to Star Wars' 50th: Grab fan-favorite gear now to join the celebration

The second building option constructs the famous quote "I am your father" using brick-built lettering. This version is larger, measuring over 18 inches tall and 16 inches wide. The design incorporates Darth Vader's red lightsaber as a backdrop, creating a layered visual effect that adds depth to the text. Builders can hang this piece directly on a wall using the included wall hanger element provided in the box.

Anniversary Features and Digital Instructions

LEGO has included several special features to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Star Wars universe. One notable addition is a bonus poster tile depicting a scene from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. This tile serves as a vivid collectible display piece that can be integrated into existing LEGO collections or framed separately for additional memorabilia value.

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Constructing the quote design requires precision, as the instructions describe it as challenging. For builders who prefer digital guidance, LEGO provides digital-only instructions accessible through the official LEGO Builder app. The app also offers tools to organize collections and track progress for complex builds. These digital resources ensure that enthusiasts can accurately replicate the intricate details of both the helmet and the quote displays.

Pricing, Availability, and Collector Access

The LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader 2-in-1 Wall Art set is scheduled to launch on January 1, 2027. It will be available to consumers for a retail price of $69.99. This pricing places it in the mid-tier collectible range, offering a substantial amount of pieces and unique display functionality for the cost.

While the article primarily focuses on this specific wall art release, other Star Wars and Transformers collectibles are also entering the market. Hasbro has announced pre-orders for a Darth Vader figure from the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection. That figure is available for $19.99 through Hasbro Pulse with an expected release in Spring 2027. These concurrent releases highlight the continued strong demand for licensed Star Wars merchandise as the franchise continues its global celebration.

Market Impact of the Star Wars 50th Anniversary

LEGO's decision to release a 2-in-1 set for this anniversary underscores the enduring popularity of the Star Wars brand. The dual-building mechanic adds value for collectors who appreciate versatility in their display pieces. By offering both a helmet and a quote, LEGO appeals to fans who may prefer different aesthetic styles for their home or office decor.

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The inclusion of the Empire Strikes Back poster tile further targets nostalgia-driven buyers. Fans who grew up with the original trilogy are likely to view this set as a significant commemorative item. The combination of physical display quality and anniversary-specific extras positions this LEGO set as a key product in the 50th anniversary celebration calendar.