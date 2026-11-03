LEGO Ideas Godzilla 21375 Set Launches November 27 for $449.99

The official LEGO Ideas Godzilla 21375 set launches on November 27 for $449.99. This 5,363-piece Monsterverse model stands 27.5 inches tall and includes a exclusive gift-with-purchase for collectors.

The LEGO Group has officially announced its first-ever dedicated Godzilla building set, designed specifically for adult collectors and kaiju enthusiasts. Titled LEGO Ideas Godzilla 21375, the monumental model is scheduled to hit LEGO stores and LEGO.com on November 27th at 12 am EST. This release aligns perfectly with the Black Friday shopping period, offering a high-end collectible for fans of the King of the Monsters.

Massive Scale of LEGO Ideas Godzilla 21375

The LEGO Ideas Godzilla 21375 set contains 5,363 pieces, making it the largest model ever released under the LEGO Ideas program to date. The finished build stands at an impressive 27.5 inches (70 cm) tall when the head is lifted, featuring the attached Heat Ray weapon. This scale allows the model to serve as a dramatic centerpiece for any display shelf or collection room.

Also read LEGO Unveils 5363-Piece Monsterverse Godzilla Set for November 27

Fan Designer Matthew Esposito created the original design, which underwent a rigorous submission process taking over two years. The project required securing 10,000 votes from the community to reach the review stage by The LEGO Group before production could begin. The final product captures the textures of the Titan with detailed scales and blue dorsal fins.

Stakeholder Roles and Design Specifics

The Monsterverse version of Godzilla is the primary inspiration for this brick-built interpretation, distinguishing it from Toho's classic iterations. The design includes a tail that can be posed in either direction to accommodate different display spaces and angles. This flexibility ensures the model looks dynamic regardless of how it is positioned in a home or office setting.

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Matthew Esposito's work was selected from a vast pool of fan submissions, highlighting the community-driven nature of the LEGO Ideas platform. The approval by The LEGO Group validates the massive popularity of the character within the building block community. Collectors can expect a high level of detail that reflects the modern cinematic portrayal of the creature.

Real-World Impact on Collector Markets

The LEGO Godzilla 21375 set carries a retail price of $449.99, positioning it as a premium investment for serious hobbyists. The release coincides with significant events in the kaiju film industry, including Godzilla Day on November 3rd and screenings of Godzilla Minus One. Toho's influence remains strong, with the sequel Godzilla Minus Zero releasing later in November.

Early adopters will receive a limited-time gift-with-purchase while supplies last. This complimentary item consists of a 359-piece model featuring the iconic Godzilla logo. The gift also includes a large kaiju footprint and subtle design nods to the character Mothra, adding value for fans of the broader Monsterverse.

Market Timing and Availability Details

LEGO.com will host the exclusive pre-order and sale event starting November 27th at 12 am EST. Physical inventory will be available at LEGO brand stores simultaneously with the online launch. The timing leverages the holiday shopping surge, targeting consumers looking for high-value gifts or personal treats.

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The convergence of this major LEGO release with new Godzilla film screenings creates a unique cultural moment for fans. The announcement satisfies long-standing demand for a large-scale, official Godzilla product from The LEGO Group. Collectors must act quickly due to the limited nature of the included promotional gift.