LEGO releases a 5363-piece Godzilla model based on the MonsterVerse. Priced at $449.99, this detailed 27.5-inch figure launches exclusively on November 27 for adult builders.

LEGO has officially launched its massive new Godzilla construction set, offering fans a complex project to occupy their time during the holiday season. Available for purchase starting November 27, this exclusive release brings the iconic kaiju to life through thousands of interlocking plastic bricks, providing a unique contrast to the character's cinematic history of urban destruction.

Godzilla LEGO Set Launch Details

The LEGO Store is exclusively offering this highly anticipated set today, November 27, with a retail price of $449.99. This release marks a significant entry in the premium model category, targeting collectors and enthusiasts who appreciate the challenge of assembling intricate designs. The exclusivity to the LEGO Store ensures that buyers can acquire the set directly from the manufacturer, avoiding third-party markup or availability issues during the initial launch window.

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Massive 5363-Piece Construction Project

Builders will need to assemble a staggering 5,363 pieces to complete this monumental model. The set is explicitly designed for individuals aged 18 and over, reflecting the complexity and scale of the final product. This high piece count requires patience and precision, turning the construction process into an engaging experience that spans several hours or even days for dedicated hobbyists.

MonsterVerse Design and 27.5-Inch Scale

The finished Godzilla model stands taller than 27.5 inches, accurately capturing the imposing stature seen in the MonsterVerse movies. LEGO designers focused heavily on textural accuracy, utilizing specific brick techniques to recreate the creature's rough scales despite the uniform color palette. This attention to detail ensures that the model looks authentic from every angle, satisfying fans who demand high fidelity to the on-screen appearance.

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Posable Features and Dorsal Plates

Once assembled, the figure offers extensive articulation, allowing builders to pose the tail and individual fingers in various positions. The model features blue dorsal plates running down the back and tail, adding vibrant color contrast to the design. Users can configure the figure to fire atomic breath or replace the mouthpiece with a red tongue for a static display. This versatility allows for dynamic photography and interactive play with a mature audience.

Holiday Gifting and Availability

This release arrives in time for the Christmas shopping season, offering a premium gift option for dedicated fans. The set provides long-term engagement, with assembly likely extending into the new year for many builders. Its premium price point and exclusive availability make it a standout item for collectors looking to add a high-value piece to their shelves.