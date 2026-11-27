LEGO unveils its first Marvel Rivals set featuring Jeff the Land Shark. The 495-piece build launches January 1, 2027, capturing the character's playful design and game abilities for fans aged 12 and up.

LEGO is officially expanding its partnership with the hit video game Marvel Rivals by announcing its first dedicated set. The new release focuses on Jeff the Land Shark, a breakout character who has won the hearts of players and comic readers alike. This 495-piece building set allows fans to recreate their favorite aquatic predator using high-quality plastic bricks.

Jeff the Land Shark Set Details

The LEGO Marvel Rivals Jeff the Land Shark set launches on January 1, 2027, with a retail price of $49.99. This specific build stands 5 inches tall and stretches 8.5 inches long when fully assembled. The model captures the character's iconic toothy grin, lolling pink tongue, and signature collar complete with a name tag.

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Building the figure requires assembling exactly 495 individual pieces. The design process prioritizes accuracy to the video game source material. Every detail, from the texture of the skin to the expression on the face, has been engineered to match the digital avatar seen in Marvel Rivals.

Play Features and Poseability

LEGO has incorporated several interactive elements to reflect Jeff's abilities in the game. The set features posable legs, head, tail, and fins. These movable joints allow builders to create various action poses for display or play.

A key feature of the set is the detachable fin. Removing this piece mimics Jeff's special hide-and-seek ability, which allows the character to move through ground and walls in the game. This mechanical element adds a layer of narrative play to the static build.

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Users can also remove the tongue from the figure's mouth. This adjustment changes the expression, allowing the character to appear serious or focused during battle scenes. The versatility of these parts ensures the toy remains engaging for extended periods.

Origin Story and Character Background

Jeff the Land Shark has a unique origin within the Marvel Universe. He was originally created by M.O.D.O.K. as a genetically engineered weapon. His life changed dramatically when Gwenpool adopted him and introduced him to a world far removed from laboratory experiments.

Despite his violent origins, Jeff quickly became a fan favorite due to his gentle and playful nature. His popularity was so significant that he eventually starred in his own comic book series. LEGO is now capitalizing on this widespread affection by bringing the character into the physical toy market.

The decision to feature Jeff in a standalone set highlights his status as a major pop culture icon. The character bridges the gap between the Marvel Rivals video game community and traditional comic book fandom. This crossover appeal makes the set attractive to a broad demographic.

Target Audience and Digital Integration

LEGO has designated this set for children ages 12 and up. The complexity of the 495-piece build requires a level of dexterity and patience suitable for older children and adult collectors. The price point of $49.99 positions it as a premium collectible item rather than a simple toy.

To assist with the assembly process, LEGO includes access to its digital tools. The LEGO Builder app empowers users to tackle the build with ease. This application provides an immersive visual guide that allows builders to zoom in, rotate, and visualize pieces before placing them.

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The integration of digital technology with physical bricks represents a modern approach to toy manufacturing. It ensures that builders of all skill levels can complete the set successfully. This support system enhances the overall user experience and reduces frustration during construction.

Market Impact and Future Releases

This launch marks a significant milestone for LEGO's collaboration with Marvel. By choosing Jeff the Land Shark, the company demonstrates its commitment to representing the full spectrum of Marvel characters, including those from newer media franchises. The success of this set may influence future releases based on other Marvel Rivals heroes.

Collectors who follow the Marvel Rivals game will likely view this as an essential addition to their shelves. The set offers a tangible connection to the digital world they engage with daily. It serves as both a decorative piece and a functional plaything.

The January 1, 2027 release date gives fans ample time to prepare for the purchase. Pre-order options may become available as the launch approaches. Retailers will likely promote this set heavily due to the character's existing popularity.

As LEGO continues to expand its Marvel portfolio, the inclusion of video game adaptations is becoming more common. This trend reflects the changing landscape of entertainment consumption. Fans now expect their physical toys to reflect characters from all forms of media.

The Jeff the Land Shark set stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of this quirky character. LEGO has successfully translated his video game charm into a brick-built reality. The result is a high-quality product that celebrates fan creativity and nostalgia.