LEGO Captures Luke vs. Darth Vader with New Duel on Bespin Set

LEGO is celebrating 50 years of a galaxy far, far away with some brand new Star Wars anniversary sets capturing iconic moments and characters

LEGO is celebrating 50 years of a galaxy far, far away with some brand new Star Wars anniversary sets capturing iconic moments and characters LEGO Star Wars Duel on Bespin recreates Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader’s iconic Empire Strikes Back showdown.

The 718-piece Star Wars anniversary set builds the Cloud City bridge and includes part of the Carbonite Chamber. A push-and-pull action feature lets Darth Vader rotate and swing his lightsaber for dynamic Star Wars play and display. The set includes a 50th anniversary Concept Art Darth Vader minifigure and arrives in January 2027 for $79.99. LEGO is bringing one of the most iconic moments in Star Wars history to life with a brand-new display set!

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The LEGO Star Wars Duel on Bespin set revisits the unforgettable confrontation between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. New Star Wars Anniversary sets are on the way, capturing iconic moments from throughout the Skywalker Saga and bringing new Concept minifigures with them. The 718-piece set recreates the Cloud City bridge where Luke faces the Dark Lord of the Sith, only to learn the truth about who is behind the mask.

LEGO did incorporate a push-and-pull mechanism into the set as well, allowing builders to rotate Darth Vader as he swings his lightsaber toward Luke. There is even a part of the Carbonite Chamber showcase, which is a nice addition to this set. One of the biggest additions is the bonus anniversary LEGO Star Wars minifigure featuring a Concept Art Darth Vader, inspired by's original concept artwork!

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Star Wars fans can return to Bespin in January 2027 for $79.99, and the set is available now at the"Become part of the intense confrontation that changed everything between father and son with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Duel on Bespin building toy, which can be used for cinematic storytelling and showcased as eye-catching bedroom decor. Pretend play with LEGO minifigures to reenact the battle that leads to the shocking revelation.

Clash with Lightsabers™ across the bridge on Cloud City, then pull and push a lever to make Darth Vader swing his weapon at Luke Skywalker.

""Highlight the iconic display scene with LEGO Star Wars and"No, I am your father! " plaques, as well as a 50th anniversary limited release Darth Vader LEGO minifigure. Use the LEGO Builder app to empower kids to tackle complex builds with ease. With 3D digital instructions, they can rotate and zoom in on models to master building independently.

Make it a special birthday or holiday for boys and girls ages 9 and up with a gift that offers a challenging building set. Set contains 718 pieces.

"He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force. Hasbro has revealed a new Princess Leia Organa Black Series action figure for Star Wars: A New Hope's 50th anniversary — pre-orders are live with an expected February 2027 release.

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LEGO celebrates 50 years of Star Wars with the 3,209-piece LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Movie Poster — a 50th anniversary collectible arriving January 4, 2027 for $299.99. Hasbro revealed a 50th Anniversary Star Wars: The Black Series Luke Skywalker figure, available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $29.99 and due in February 2027.

Blokees has launched the officially licensed Jurassic Park Terraventure TC 01 Tyrannosaurus Rex — a 1:64-scale model kit with detailed sculpting, 18 points of articulation, and tool-free assembly. Super7 brings Godzilla and King Ghidorah from Godzilla Minus Zero to its Toho ReAction Figures line with new 3.75-inch collectibles! Boss Fight Studio brings the B.P. R.D.

's amphibious agent Abe Sapien to life with a new 1/12 scale figure inspired by the Hollow Earth comic. LEGO is celebrating 50 years of a galaxy far, far away with some brand new Star Wars anniversary sets capturing iconic moments and charactersHasbro has revealed a new Princess Leia Organa Black Series action figure for Star Wars: A New Hope's 50th anniversary — pre-orders are live with an expected February 2027 release.

LEGO celebrates 50 years of Star Wars with the 3,209-piece LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Movie Poster — a 50th anniversary collectible arriving January 4, 2027 for $299.99. Hasbro revealed a 50th Anniversary Star Wars: The Black Series Luke Skywalker figure, available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $29.99 and due in February 2027.

Blokees has launched the officially licensed Jurassic Park Terraventure TC 01 Tyrannosaurus Rex — a 1:64-scale model kit with detailed sculpting, 18 points of articulation, and tool-free assembly. Super7 brings Godzilla and King Ghidorah from Godzilla Minus Zero to its Toho ReAction Figures line with new 3.75-inch collectibles!