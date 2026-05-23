Lego Batman: Legacy of The Dark Knight is a Lego-themed action-adventure game developed by Traveller's Tales and published by Warner Bros. Games. The game is inspired by the Batman: Arkham series and is set to be released on 5 May 2026. The game features multiple outfits inspired by the Batman: Arkham universe.

It has been more than a decade since the last mainline entry, Batman: Arkham Knight, was released. However, the Batman franchise is not over, especially with the arrival of Lego Batman: Legacy of The Dark Knight, the fourth installment in the Lego Batman series.

Developed by Traveller's Tales and published by Warner Bros. Games, it is heavily inspired by the Batman: Arkham series and is set to be released on 22 May 2026. The game features multiple outfits inspired by the Batman: Arkham universe, including skins for Catwoman, Robin, Nightwing, Jim Gordon, Talia al Ghul, Batman, and Batgirl. Some outfits have received positive reactions, but others have raised concerns, particularly the bald Robin and the absence of the Red Hood.

Early previews have been very positive, with many anticipating the game to be a contender for Game of the Year





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Lego Batman: Legacy Of The Dark Knight Traveller's Tales Warner Bros. Games Batman Arkham Catwoman Robin Nightwing Jim Gordon Talia Al Ghul Batman Batgirl

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