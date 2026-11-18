LEGO unveils a 3209-piece Art Collection set recreating the original 1977 Star Wars movie poster. Priced at $299.99, the build launches in January 2027 for the franchise's golden jubilee.

LEGO is officially expanding its collaboration with Star Wars to commemorate the franchise's 50th anniversary in 2027. The building toy manufacturer has revealed a new addition to its premium Art Collection, featuring a detailed recreation of the original theatrical poster for the 1977 film, originally titled A New Hope. This new release aligns with a broader industry celebration of the sci-fi milestone, which includes theatrical re-releases of the original motion picture.

LEGO A New Hope Poster Set Specifications

The centerpiece of this announcement is the LEGO Star Wars A New Hope Movie Poster set, which consists of exactly 3,209 pieces. This high-piece-count build allows fans to construct an authentic replica of the iconic artwork that launched a cultural phenomenon. The completed model measures 59 cm in height, 40 cm in width, and 5.1 cm in depth, providing a substantial display piece for collectors.

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The design meticulously captures the visual hierarchy of the original poster. The set features brick-built representations of the four primary characters from the film: Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, C-3PO, and R2-D2. These figures are positioned prominently in the foreground, while the menacing silhouette of Darth Vader and the massive Death Star loom in the background, maintaining the dramatic tension of the original visual marketing.

Star Wars 50th Anniversary Celebration Timeline

The release of this LEGO set is strategically timed to coincide with the official 50th anniversary of Star Wars. The original film premiered in 1977, creating a direct mathematical link to the 2027 celebration year. LEGO has confirmed that the A New Hope Movie Poster set is scheduled to arrive in retail stores and online channels on January 4, 2027.

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As of the current publication date, the set is not available for pre-order. Consumers must wait until the official release date in January 2027 to purchase the product directly from LEGO or authorized retailers. The company has not announced any early access programs or special launch events for this specific Art Collection item.

Pricing and Premium Art Collection Strategy

LEGO has set the retail price for the A New Hope Movie Poster at $299.99. This positioning places the set in the premium segment of the building toy market, targeting adult collectors and dedicated franchise fans rather than casual play audiences. The pricing strategy reflects the complexity of the 3,209-piece count and the specialized nature of the Art Collection line.

This release follows the precedent set by other high-value Star Wars LEGO products. The company previously produced the Death Star set, which remains one of LEGO's most expensive individual sets with a price point of $999.99. The A New Hope poster set continues LEGO's strategy of monetizing nostalgia through intricate, display-focused bricks that appeal to adults with disposable income.

Impact on Collectors and Merchandise Market

The announcement signals that merchandise companies are preparing for a surge in demand during the 2027 anniversary year. LEGO's early reveal of the poster set suggests that stock may be limited or that the company expects high interest from the collector community. The specific focus on a movie poster, rather than a vehicle or character, indicates a shift toward artistic representation in the franchise's commemorative products.

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Fans interested in this specific 59 cm by 40 cm build should monitor official LEGO channels for updates on availability. The January 4, 2027 release date provides a clear deadline for those planning to add this piece to their existing Star Wars displays. The set's unique dimensions and detailed character representation make it a significant addition to any collection of original trilogy memorabilia.