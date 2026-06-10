LEGO Announces New Rayquaza Set for 2026, Marking Return to Hoenn Region

LEGO is expanding its Pokémon collection with a new set featuring Rayquaza from the Hoenn region. The detailed 1,083-piece model, set to launch in August 2026, includes the legendary Pokémon and a Zinnia minifigure, and avoids the newer Smart Bricks technology.

It's no secret that being a Pokémon enthusiast can be expensive, especially during the franchise's milestone 30th anniversary year, which brings a flood of desirable merchandise.

Among the notable releases contributing to collectors' spending is LEGO's return to the Hoenn region with a new set featuring the legendary Pokémon Rayquaza. Scheduled for release on August 1, 2026, this 1,083-piece kit depicts Rayquaza perched atop the Sky Pillar, complete with cloud elements to emphasize its lofty position. The set also includes a minifigure of Zinnia, a beloved character from the Hoenn games, enhancing its appeal to fans.

Importantly for those who prefer traditional building experiences, this set will not incorporate LEGO's newer Smart Bricks, a decision likely influenced by mixed reactions to their implementation in other products





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LEGO Pokémon Rayquaza Hoenn Zinnia Collectibles Smart Bricks

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