LEGO Announces New Rayquaza Pokémon Set for 2026 Amid Pricing Concerns

LEGO is expanding its Pokémon collaboration with a new Rayquaza set releasing August 1, 2026. The 1083‑piece build features the Sky Pillar and a Zinnia minifigure, and returns to traditional bricks after criticism of previous high‑priced, Smart Bricks sets. Fans hope for an affordable price as more kits, including Gengar and Garchomp, are slated for summer 2026.

The Pokémon franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and LEGO is joining the festivities with a series of new kits dedicated to popular Pokémon.

Earlier in the year, LEGO and The Pokémon Company collaborated to release sets for Pokémon Day, featuring detailed builds of Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. However, those kits came with a high price tag of $650, which limited accessibility and led to scalpers buying them in bulk to resell at even higher prices, drawing criticism from fans.

The upcoming release aims to address some of those concerns by returning to the beloved Hoenn region with a new set centered on Rayquaza, accompanied by a Zinnia minifigure. Unlike previous high‑tech sets, this Rayquaza kit will not use LEGO's newer Smart Bricks, instead offering a more traditional building experience for collectors and fans. Scheduled for release on August 1, 2026, the Rayquaza set was recently showcased on the Funko POP! News Twitter/X account.

The box advertises 1083 pieces and depicts Rayquaza perched atop the Sky Pillar, with clouds emphasizing the height of the structure. Below, a Zinnia minifigure appears in her signature outfit and hairstyle. While the build does not show Rayquaza in its Mega Evolution form, the scale and detail have impressed many. The announcement sparked a wave of comments from the community, with one user writing, "Please don't be more than $80," reflecting hopes for a more affordable price point.

At the time of writing, LEGO has not announced an official price, but given that earlier Pokémon sets reached into the hundreds of dollars, fans are anxious about cost. Other feedback highlighted mixed feelings about the minifigure design, with one comment stating, "The minifigure is kinda a**, but overall, better than the Smart Bricks slops.

" This indicates that while the return to classic bricks is welcomed, some aesthetic choices may divide opinion. Nevertheless, LEGO has a full slate of Pokémon‑themed kits planned for summer 2026, including Gengar and Cubone, another Charizard set alongside Jolteon, Garchomp with Umbreon, Mew, Bidoof, and more. With such a diverse lineup, there is likely something for every fan, and the release is not far away.

Enthusiasts can look forward to adding these builds to their collections, though the pricing strategy will ultimately determine how positively the new wave is received





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LEGO Pokémon Set Rayquaza LEGO Zinnia Minifigure Pokémon Anniversary LEGO Smart Bricks Controversy

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