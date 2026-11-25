LEGO releases four new Harry Potter building sets launching January 1, 2027, including Privet Drive and Hogwarts Express builds to support the HBO series debut.

LEGO has officially announced a new collection of four building sets inspired by the Wizarding World, with a launch date set for January 1, 2027. This timing follows the premiere of the HBO Harry Potter series, which is scheduled to debut on December 25, 2026. The new merchandise lineup includes detailed recreations of iconic locations and characters from the original story, catering to fans eager for tangible connections to the franchise reboot.

LEGO Set Details and Pricing Structure

The collection consists of four distinct sets, each varying in piece count and price point to accommodate different budgets and display preferences. The smallest and most affordable release is the Harry, Draco, and Hagrid Figures set (40992), which contains 380 pieces and is priced at $24.99. This set brings together three recognizable characters from the franchise in a single build.

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Among the location-based builds, the Privet Drive set (76481) features 545 pieces and is priced at $59.99. This set recreates the home where Harry Potter grew up with the Dursleys before he discovered his magical background. It serves as a nostalgic entry point for fans familiar with Harry's introduction to the magical world.

The Gryffindor Common Room set (76482) offers a larger build with 738 pieces, available for $89.99. This location represents the popular gathering place for Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and their fellow house members at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. It captures the social heart of the Gryffindor house during their formative years.

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The largest location set in the lineup is the Hogwarts Express and Platform 9¾ set (76487). With 771 pieces, it costs $99.99. The iconic train marks the start of Harry's journey to Hogwarts and remains one of the franchise's most recognizable elements. This set allows builders to recreate the scene where Harry accesses the magical platform to begin his education.

Strategic Timing and Franchise Expansion

All four LEGO sets will hit shelves on January 1, 2027, strategically positioned to capitalize on the momentum of the HBO series premiere. The collection expands the franchise's merchandise lineup ahead of the television adaptation, aiming to engage both long-time fans and new audiences. The decision to align the toy release with the streaming debut underscores the commercial synergy between the physical and digital aspects of the brand.

The locations selected for these builds played important roles in Harry's introduction to the magical world and his life at Hogwarts. By focusing on Privet Drive, the Gryffindor Common Room, and the Hogwarts Express, LEGO highlights the narrative arcs that define the early chapters of the story. These settings provide a foundation for the emotional connection fans have with the characters.

Character Representation in New Builds

Alongside the three location-based builds, the inclusion of a character set ensures that key figures from the story are represented in the new lineup. The Harry, Draco, and Hagrid Figures set allows collectors to display these three individuals together, reflecting their complex relationships within the narrative. Hagrid serves as the initial bridge to the magical world, while Harry and Draco represent the central rivalry.

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The pricing for these character figures remains accessible at $24.99, making it an entry-level option for consumers interested in the collection. The 380-piece count allows for detailed minifigure designs while keeping the build time manageable. This set complements the larger location builds by adding personal elements to the overall display.

Industry Context and Consumer Impact

The announcement comes as HBO prepares to launch its highly anticipated reboot of the franchise. The series, which will premiere on December 25, 2026, has generated significant interest in the Wizarding World. LEGO's release strategy aims to sustain this interest by providing physical products that fans can purchase after watching the initial episodes.

Consumers can expect these sets to be available worldwide on the specified launch date. The detailed recreation of familiar locations offers a unique way for fans to interact with the story outside of the screen. As the industry continues to blend physical and digital media, collaborations like this between LEGO and the Harry Potter franchise demonstrate the enduring appeal of the brand.

The specific dates and prices provided allow for precise planning for collectors and gift-givers. With the HBO series set to redefine the visual representation of the Wizarding World, these LEGO sets offer a complementary experience that honors the original story's roots. The combination of iconic locations and beloved characters ensures that the collection will likely resonate with the global fanbase.