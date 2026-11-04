LEGO Unveils $449.99 Godzilla Minus Zero Set for November 27 Release

LEGO unveils a massive Godzilla buildable model priced at $449.99, launching November 27. The set features realistic details and connects to the release of Godzilla Minus Zero in Japan.

LEGO has officially confirmed that its highly detailed Godzilla building set will arrive in stores on November 27. The massive model is priced at $449.99, positioning it as a premium collectible for dedicated fans. This strategic release coincides directly with the theatrical debut of the film Godzilla Minus Zero in Japan.

The promotional campaign features a short video showcasing the intense experience of assembling the kit. It depicts a woman running through rain-soaked streets while holding the box before spilling the pieces onto her table. She becomes mesmerized by the evolving structure as she attaches the head and channels the monster's iconic roar.

Also read LEGO Reveals Massive 5,363-Piece Godzilla Model for November Release

This ambitious project originated from New York-based Fan Designer Matthew Esposito. He submitted the concept through the brand's Ideas crowdsourcing platform after more than two years of development. Esposito described the build as a passion project driven by his long-standing love for both LEGO and the franchise.

Esposito noted that capturing the shape, scale, and character accurately was his primary goal. He identified constructing the head as the most significant challenge in the design process. The project eventually gained substantial support, reaching over 10,000 backers who helped bring the vision to life.

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Godzilla Minus Zero, directed by Takashi Yamazaki, serves as the cinematic backdrop for this toy release. The epic kaiju movie is set in the year 1949 and follows the Shikishima family. They return to confront another major threat after dealing with a previous difficult experience involving the monster.

The film boasts a comprehensive cast including Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, and Min Tanaka. Other key actors feature Hidetaka Yoshioka, Masami Nagasawa, and Yuki Yamada. Supporting roles are played by Kuranosuke Sasaki, Jun Kunimura, Sakura Ando, Miou Tanaka, and Sae Nagatani.

Early reactions to Godzilla Minus Zero have surfaced online, generating significant excitement for Toho Studios. Director Takashi Yamazaki recently revealed how James Cameron's work inspired the narrative depth. This synergy between the film's success and the LEGO set highlights the growing global cultural impact of the franchise.