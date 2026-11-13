LEGO Launches Star Wars A New Hope Movie Poster Set for 50th Anniversary

LEGO reveals the 75467 Star Wars A New Hope Movie Poster set for its 50th anniversary. This 3,209-piece collector item arrives January 4, 2027, priced at $299.99.

LEGO has officially launched a massive new collectible to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars film, the LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Movie Poster set. This highly detailed construction kit features 3,209 pieces and replicates the legendary Tom Jung theatrical poster in three-dimensional brick form. The premium set is identified by the model number 75467 and carries a retail price of $299.99. Consumers can purchase the set starting on January 4, 2027.

The finished display stands at an impressive 23 inches tall and 16 inches wide, creating a striking art piece for any dedicated fan collection. The design meticulously captures the original artwork's composition, which includes Luke Skywalker raising his lightsaber alongside Princess Leia. The backdrop also features Darth Vader's helmet and the Death Star looming in the distance, mirroring the classic cinematic imagery that defined the franchise's early marketing.

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LEGO explicitly describes this product as an exquisitely replicated art piece designed for adult superfans aged 18 and up. The company highlighted that the build delves into the complexity of expert-level construction, bringing iconic imagery to life with significant depth. The set includes recognizable elements such as R2-D2, C-3PO, X-wings, and the central figures interacting with the detailed backdrop elements.

Users of the LEGO Builder app can access digital instructions to help organize the complex build process. The packaging suggests playful display options, allowing owners to stand the poster tile on a table or shelf as a tribute. This digital integration ensures that collectors can manage the multiple steps required to assemble the intricate brick-built artwork accurately.

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The announcement arrives alongside broader merchandise celebrating the franchise's milestone. Hasbro has also released new figures for the Star Wars: The Black Series line, including a Princess Leia Organa action figure and a Luke Skywalker variant. These items tie directly into the 50th anniversary celebrations, expanding the range of collectibles available to enthusiasts.

Hasbro has already opened pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Black Series Luke Skywalker figure. Consumers can purchase this item directly through Hasbro Pulse for a price of $29.99. The release window for this action figure is scheduled for February 2027, following the January arrival of the LEGO set in stores.

Hasbro has also confirmed pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Black Series Princess Leia Organa action figure. Like the Luke Skywalker variant, this collectible is tied to the 50th anniversary celebrations. The expected release date for the Princess Leia figure is also set for February 2027, ensuring a steady stream of new merchandise.

Since its debut in 1977, Star Wars has established itself as one of the most influential films in cinematic history. The franchise introduced audiences to a galaxy filled with Jedi, Sith, droids, and legendary heroes. LEGO's latest investment seeks to honor this legacy through a high-fidelity replica of its most iconic promotional art.

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The LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Movie Poster set will be available for purchase starting January 4, 2027. Customers can acquire the 3,209-piece kit for $299.99 through official retail channels. This release marks a significant addition to the lineup of memorabilia celebrating half a century of the saga.

Collectors interested in this display piece should note the specific size and piece count when planning their shelf space. The set offers a unique bridge between traditional LEGO building and display art for mature fans. It stands as a centerpiece tribute to the film that started it all.