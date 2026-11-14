LEGO Announces 2027 Up-Scaled Luke Skywalker Set for Star Wars 50th Anniversary

LEGO unveils a 981-piece up-scaled Luke Skywalker minifigure and exclusive Ralph McQuarrie concept art figures to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Wars.

LEGO has officially announced a significant expansion to its Star Wars product lineup to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of the original cinematic classic. The centerpiece of this celebration is the introduction of the 2027 Up-Scaled Luke Skywalker Minifigure, a highly detailed brick-built model designed to capture the essence of the legendary Rebel hero at a much larger scale.

Up Scaled Luke Skywalker Minifigure Details

This new addition to the LEGO Star Wars collection is set to arrive in January 2027 and is priced at ninety-nine point nine nine dollars. The build consists of nine hundred eighty-one pieces, resulting in a towering display piece that stands over ten inches tall. Unlike standard minifigures, this up-scaled version offers enhanced playability and display potential through its posable limbs, including movable hands, legs, head, and left arm.

Also read New Star Wars 50th Anniversary Luke Skywalker Figure Revealed

While the figure does not come with a traditional brick-built lightsaber, it does include a blaster accessory, fitting for scenes where Luke might need to defend himself against Stormtroopers or other Imperial forces. The attention to detail in this set reflects LEGO's commitment to honoring the legacy of Star Wars with high-quality construction and accurate character representation.

In addition to the impressive up-scaled figure, LEGO is releasing several exclusive minifigures to accompany the anniversary collection. The most notable inclusion is a limited-release Princess Leia Concept Art minifigure, inspired by the original design concepts created by the legendary artist Ralph McQuarrie. This minifigure features a blaster and captures the iconic look of Leia before her final costume design was finalized for the films.

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Exclusive Princess Leia Concept Art Minifigure

Furthermore, LEGO has teased the availability of concept art versions of other key characters in upcoming sets. Collectors can expect to find concept art renditions of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Darth Vader in other titles within the series. These figures allow fans to explore the early artistic visions of the characters, adding a unique historical dimension to the playsets.

The inclusion of these special edition characters underscores the depth of the anniversary celebration, offering fans multiple ways to engage with the rich history of the franchise. The combination of the large-scale build and the exclusive minifigures creates a comprehensive tribute to the original trilogy. To support builders of all skill levels, LEGO is integrating its digital tools into the experience.

The LEGO Builder app provides three-dimensional digital instructions that allow users to rotate and zoom in on models, making it easier for children and adults alike to tackle complex builds independently. This technological integration ensures that the ambitious build of the up-scaled Luke Skywalker is accessible and enjoyable. The set also requires the application of colorful stickers to bring out the fine details of Luke's pilot gear, adding an extra layer of realism to the model.

LEGO Builder App Digital Instructions

While pre-orders for the Luke Skywalker set are not yet live, anticipation is building among collectors and fans alike. This announcement is part of a broader strategy by LEGO to celebrate iconic moments and characters from the Star Wars universe. The release of these sets highlights LEGO's ongoing dedication to creating products that not only entertain but also serve as collectible tributes to cinematic history.

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As the franchise continues to captivate new generations, these anniversary sets offer a tangible way for fans to connect with the magic of a galaxy far, far away.