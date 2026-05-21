LEGO and Nintendo continue their collaboration with Donkey Kong theme

LEGO and Nintendo have a history of successful collaborations, with themes including Mario, Zelda, Animal Crossing, and Pokémon. This time, fans of both Nintendo and LEGO can look forward to the release of a Donkey Kong theme. The teased set design uses a barrel that evokes the pixelated graphics of Donkey Kong's arcade origins.

LEGO and Nintendo collaborations have become commonplace over the last few years, with another major Nintendo theme joining the party. So far, the toy company has released sets based on Mario, Zelda, Animal Crossing, and Pokémon, along with a couple of sets recreating classic Nintendo console hardware.

Donkey Kong is the next up to the plate, as the official LEGO Instagram account teased the release of one or more sets in the future. The teased barrel design evokes the iconic pixelated graphics of Donkey Kong's arcade origins





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LEGO Nintendo Donkey Kong Theme Release Teaser Arcade Origins Custom-Molded Figure

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