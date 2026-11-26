A legislative staffer filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Philadelphia and the Sheriff's Office, alleging unlawful detention after being handcuffed and held for hours despite his gym bag posing no threat.

The legislative staffer says he was handcuffed and held for hours even after authorities determined his gym bag posed no threat. A legislative staffer whose gym bag prompted the evacuation of Philadelphia City Hall filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the city and the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office, claiming authorities unlawfully held him for hours.

Jawad Pullin, a staffer for Pennsylvania State Sen. Sharif Street, was taken into custody on Sept. 17 during City Council's first session since its summer break. Shortly after 11 a.m., a staffer noticed an unattended bag inside the room where councilmembers meet. According to the lawsuit, Pullin placed his bag on another chair to hold the seat, then left the room to make a phone call.

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While Pullin was outside the room and officials were unable to identify the owner of the bag, a staffer contacted the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office, which handles security at City Hall. City Hall reopened Thursday after it was evacuated due to a suspicious bag. NBC10's Lauren Mayk has the details. Inside Pullin's bag, which had passed through security, were"a laptop, boxing gloves, sneakers, and a headphone cord," according to the lawsuit filed in federal court.