Legion Films Lays Blame on Devil Wears Prada 2 Film Editing in Criticism of Anne Hathaway's Boyfriend

Harriet Dyer, the wife of Patrick Brammall, weighs in on criticism of his role in the Devil Wears Prada 2 film, blaming the way he was edited. She shares a comedy video mocking her husband's relationship with co-star Anne Hathaway.

Harriet Dyer has lashed out at the Devil Wears Prada 2 filmmakers after her husband, Patrick Brammall , was criticised for his role in the film.

Australian actor plays a new love interest, called Peter, for Anne Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs, in the hotly-anticipated sequel. Dyer, 37, was spotted in the comments section under an article by Cosmopolitan magazine, titled: 'Andy's one-dimensional boyfriend in Devil Wears Prada 2 is an insult to single women everywhere'. Dyer blamed the filmmakers for editing scenes and referred to images of Hathaway and Brammall in character, embracing, which were used by the magazine. Dyer concluded: 'I liked him.

And I married him.

' Dyer also shared a comedy video mocking her husband's relationship with Hathaway, in which he gushes about her. Both Dyer and Patrick Brammall are part of the comedy-drama 'Colin from Accounts', which they star in as a pair of 'sometimes singles' who become romantically involved. Dyer married Brammall in 2021 and they have two children together. They recently completed season 3 of the show, following its debut in 2022





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Harriet Dyer Devil Wears Prada 2 Film Editing Anne Hathaway's Boyfriend Patrick Brammall Compromise Single Women Comedy Video Colin From Accounts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fatality: Mortal Kombat KO’d by Devil Wears Prada in tournament of the sequelsAfter duking it out in the box office ring with returning challenger “The Devil Wears Prada 2” this weekend, “Mortal Kombat II” punched its way to a cool $40 million domestic gross and landed in se…

Read more »

I Lived ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel in Real TimeThe real devil is in the details, it turns out. And I would know, because I saw the world of print magazines change first-hand.

Read more »

The Devil Wears Prada and Its Revealing 'Cerulean Sweater' SceneExplains the success and relatability of The Devil Wears Prada through relatable dialogue and a revealing scene about fashion trends.

Read more »

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt's 'Devil Wears Prada 2' salaries revealedCelebrity stylist Micaela Erlange prepped no fewer than 25 different designer outfits for longtime client Meryl Streep’s globe-trotting “The Devil Wears Prada 2” press tour. Page Six Style Editor and Shopping Director Elana Fishman spoke with Erlanger about dressing her client for this major moment.

Read more »