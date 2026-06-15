Legendary War Photographer Don McCullin Announces Retrospective on Vietnam War

Renowned war photographer Don McCullin is releasing a retrospective book on the Vietnam War, featuring his personal notes, commentary, and ephemeral materials from his time in the war-torn country.

Legendary war photographer Don McCullin has announced that his final book will be a retrospective on the Vietnam War . McCullin, who turns 91 later this year, made dozens of trips to Vietnam from 1965 to 1972.

McCullin shot roughly 30 rolls of film on each trip, and the photos for his new book, which is simply titledThe book will also provide an intimate perspective through the inclusion of McCullin’s own personal notes, commentary, and ephemeral materials; McCullin’s boot, spreads from the famous 1968feature, his helmet, and his ID cards. Also included are contact sheets and the backs of photos depicting press use, notes, and editing plans.will provide a comprehensive recording of McCullin’s Vietnam experiences, reflecting on the fear, horror, devastation, shame, violence, bloodshed, and extreme trauma from war and conflict, looking back with reflection and distance.

It is the first time McCullin has shared these stories in this depth.

“They bother me at night when I go to bed,” McCullin says. “They come uninvited back to me and then I start saying: ‘Could I have done better? Could I have done this or done that? ’ The actual battle I was in, the final big battle I was in 1968.

I saw an awful lot of American soldiers getting killed very close to me. ”“I’ve come away with these pictures and they were published and people were shocked to see them. But look at the wars that have happened since the Vietnam War. They’ve all been unfortunate too.

I’ve been to many wars in Lebanon, and it’s still going on. How could I make a difference, really? ”PetaPixel is the world’s largest independent photography publication and we’re only able to continue our work with your help. Get 10% off lighting equipment from FJ Westcott





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Don Mccullin Vietnam War War Photography Photography Book Vietnam War Retrospective

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