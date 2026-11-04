Legendary UK Drummer Clem Cattini Dies Aged 89

Tributes are pouring in for prolific session drummer Clem Cattini, who has died aged 89. He holds the record for the most UK number one singles by a drummer with 42 chart-topping hits to his name.

Legendary session drummer Clem Cattini has died at the age of 89 following a fall earlier this week. The music industry has united to pay tribute to the prolific percussionist, whose rhythmic foundation underpinned countless British and American chart-topping records over a career spanning more than five decades. His death marks the end of an era for the UK rock and pop scene, which he helped shape during its most transformative period.

Clem Cattini Holds UK Number One Record

Clem Cattini is widely believed to have played on 42 UK number one singles, a statistic that surpasses any other drummer in British music history. This extraordinary body of work includes iconic tracks such as Telstar by The Tornados in 1962, which not only topped the UK charts but also reached number one in the US. His drumming was a defining element of the sound that defined the early years of UK rock and roll, earning him the title of a session musician who was present at nearly every major musical milestone of his time.

Also read Remembering blues drummer Rodney Simon

Clem Cattini Worked With Iconic Artists

Clem Cattini's studio credits read like a who's who of pop and rock history, featuring collaborations with Sir Paul McCartney, Lou Reed, the Kinks, Dusty Springfield, Lulu, and Marc Bolan. He also performed for novelty acts such as the Wombles, the Flower Pot Men, and the Goodies, demonstrating his versatility across genres. Later in his career, he recorded with Paul Weller in 2010 and appeared on tracks for artists including Donovan, Tom Jones, Engelbert Humperdinck, Marianne Faithfull, the Bee Gees, the Hollies, and Ralph McTell.

Clem Cattini Near Led Zeppelin Partnership

Clem Cattini came close to joining Led Zeppelin as their original drummer after working with bassist John Paul Jones during sessions with Donovan in the late 1960s. He recalled being invited to lunch by the band's new manager, Peter Grant, to discuss a project, but the meeting never took place due to his busy schedule. When he later asked Peter Grant about the project after Led Zeppelin's first album entered the charts, he learned it was the opportunity he had missed, though he insisted he could not look back and change his circumstances.

Advertisement

Clem Cattini Early Career And Breakthrough

Clem Cattini was born in Stoke Newington, north London, in August 1937, and his breakthrough in the music business occurred after playing at the famous 2i's Coffee Bar in Soho's Old Compton Street during the 1950s. This venue was renowned as the birthplace of the skiffle music movement that inspired future stars including The Beatles. After playing in a group called the Beat Boys and backing artists like Billy Fury and Marty Wilde, he joined Johnny Kidd and the Pirates, playing on their August 1960 UK number one single, Shakin' All Over.

Clem Cattini Legacy And Final Tributes

Singer Tony Christie posted a tribute on Facebook, noting that Clem Cattini played on all his early MCA 1970s albums and hit singles including (Is This The Way To) Amarillo. Christie described Clem as not only a world-class musician but also a world-class gentleman. Clem Cattini also published his memoirs, My Life, Through the Eye of a Tornado, in 2019, and performed live in the 1989 West End run of The Rocky Horror Show, cementing his status as an enduring figure in British entertainment history.