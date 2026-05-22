Legendary Travel Host Judith Chalmers Dies at 90

The iconic presenter of Wish You Were Here...? has passed away after a battle with Alzheimer's, leaving a legacy of over 60 years in broadcasting.

The broadcasting world is mourning the loss of Judith Chalmers , the legendary presenter who became the face of global adventure for millions of viewers. She passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday evening at the age of 90, following a prolonged and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Her family shared the news on Friday, noting that while she had been struggling with the condition for several years, her health had declined significantly during the spring. In a poignant statement, her loved ones described her as having lived an extraordinary life spanning over six decades in the public eye, filled with countless adventures across the globe.

They expressed that while she will be missed profoundly, she leaves behind a giant suitcase of the happiest memories for those who knew her best. Judith is most famously remembered for her tenure on the hit ITV travel show Wish You Were Here...? , which she hosted for nearly three decades from 1974 to 2003.

With her trademark smile and sun-kissed tan, she brought some of the most exotic and historic destinations on Earth into British living rooms, typically occupying the coveted 7pm Monday primetime slot. Her influence on travel broadcasting was immense, placing her in the same league as other pioneers like Michael Palin and Alan Whicker. For many, Judith was the primary inspiration for their own holiday dreams, guiding them through diverse cultures and breathtaking landscapes.

In recognition of her significant contributions to the industry, she was honored with an OBE in 1994 for her services to broadcasting. Her journey in media began remarkably early. Born in Cheshire to an architect father and a medical secretary mother, Judith entered the world of broadcasting with the BBC at the tender age of 13.

Her passion was ignited by a childhood desire to be the voice on the radio, a dream supported by her mother who encouraged her to audition. This early start led to a versatile career in the 1960s, where she presented esteemed radio programmes such as Woman's Hour and Family Favourites. By the 1970s, she transitioned to ITV, where she fronted the daytime magazine show Good Afternoon before landing the role that would define her career.

Beyond travel, she was a multifaceted entertainer, hosting the Miss World contest during the 1980s and returning to BBC Radio 2 in the early 1990s. Family played a central role in Judith's life. She is survived by her husband, the former sports commentator Neil Durden-Smith, whom she married in 1964.

Their children also found success in their respective fields; their son, Mark Durden-Smith, followed the family tradition of broadcasting, working with ITV and Sky Sports and even hosting a retrospective version of Wish You Were Here...? called Now & Then, where he revisited the locations his mother had originally filmed. Their daughter, Emma, established herself as an expert in public relations.

In her later years, Judith remained a beloved figure, making frequent guest appearances on shows like Loose Women, This Morning, and Good Morning Britain. Even at 86, her vibrant personality was recognized when she was appointed as the chief smile officer for Heathrow Express. Reflecting on her life of constant movement, Judith often shared humorous advice about the perils of overpacking.

She admitted to the struggle of trying to limit her luggage, often questioning the necessity of her belongings only to find herself staring at a heavy suitcase on the airport carousel. This relatability, combined with her professionalism and warmth, made her a staple of British culture. From the Great Wall of China to the heights of Concorde, she embraced every adventure with enthusiasm.

Her passing marks the end of a golden era of travel television, but her legacy of curiosity and joy continues to inspire future generations of travelers and broadcasters alike





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Wish You Were Here presenter Judith Chalmers dies aged 90 after Alzheimer's battleJudith Chalmers, the presenter of ITV's Wish You Were Here, has passed away at the age of 90 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. The broadcaster was a household name for over 30 years, presenting the show from 1974 to 2003.

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