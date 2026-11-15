Peter Brandt Warns Bitcoin ATH May Never Return as Price Crashes Below 5-Year Level

Peter Brandt identifies a massive head-and-shoulders pattern in Bitcoin, suggesting the crypto may never surpass its $126,000 peak set in October 2025.

Legendary trader Peter Brandt has issued a stark warning that Bitcoin may never recover to its previous all-time high. This cautionary assessment follows the emergence of a massive bearish chart pattern on weekly technical indicators. The warning arrives during a significant market downturn where Bitcoin has already lost nearly half of its value from its record peak.

Peter Brandt shared a detailed weekly Bitcoin chart on his social media platform, X. He highlighted a potential head-and-shoulders formation. This technical structure is widely recognized by analysts as a strong indicator of a bearish trend reversal. The pattern consists of three distinct peaks. These include a left shoulder, a higher central peak known as the head, and a lower right shoulder.

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Bitcoin is currently testing the neckline of this potential formation. This critical support zone is located between $60,000 and $65,000. Peter Brandt clarified that he has not declared the pattern complete. His warning remains conditional on whether the price action confirms a legitimate head-and-shoulders top. He stated on X that if the pattern holds, it supports a technical narrative that the all-time high is in.

The trader noted that the high may not be surpassed in his lifetime. This statement underscores the severity of the current market sentiment. It suggests a long-term bearish outlook if the head-and-shoulders pattern confirms. For investors, this implies that recovering to the $126,000 level may not be a short-term possibility. The combination of technical resistance and adverse macroeconomic conditions creates a challenging environment.

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The warning coincides with one of the most severe sell-offs Bitcoin has experienced this year. The flagship cryptocurrency suffered another massive crash on Saturday, Nov. 14. This event extended losses that began earlier in the week. On that date, Bitcoin plunged to approximately $62,830. This drop pushed its weekly losses beyond 16%.

This decline brought the price to roughly 4% below its level from exactly five years prior. To understand the significance of current price levels, it is necessary to look at historical benchmarks. Bitcoin reached a previous historic high of approximately $69,000 on Nov. 10, 2021. By comparison, Bitcoin closed at approximately $65,467 on Nov. 14, 2021.

The current struggle to maintain support near $60,000 marks a sharp departure from past bullish momentum. The most recent all-time high was recorded on Oct. 6, 2025. On that date, Bitcoin surged above $126,000. That historic rally was fueled by robust institutional demand. It was also driven by substantial inflows into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs.

A crucial factor was an increasingly crypto-friendly regulatory environment. The current market structure stands in stark contrast to that period. Market observers are now closely watching the neckline around $60,000 to $65,000. A break below this support could validate Peter Brandt's pessimistic scenario. Conversely, a recovery above this zone would weaken the case for a permanent top.

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The initial trigger for this downturn was worsening macroeconomic data. Specifically, stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation figures played a major role. These reports increased market expectations for another Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December. A stronger U.S. dollar has further pressured risk assets.

Rising Treasury yields have also contributed to the decline. Volatility in the technology sector involving Nvidia has compounded the issue. These factors have collectively made riskier assets like cryptocurrencies less attractive. This applies to both institutional and retail investors.

For investors, this implies that recovering to the $126,000 level may not be a short-term possibility. The technical resistance combined with adverse macroeconomic conditions creates a challenging environment. The situation underscores the importance of conducting independent research. Consulting financial experts is essential before making investment decisions.

Market participants must remain vigilant. The potential head-and-shoulders pattern is a significant technical development. Its confirmation or rejection will likely dictate the market's trajectory for the foreseeable future. The current price action reflects a profound shift in investor confidence. Bitcoin is now trading well below its five-year historical high. This marks a significant milestone in its recent history. The market awaits further confirmation from key support levels. The coming weeks will be critical for determining the long-term outlook.