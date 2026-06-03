Legendary Singer Peabo Bryson Dies at 75

Peabo Bryson, the renowned singer who featured on Disney classics such as Beauty and the Beast and A Whole New World, has passed away at the age of 75. Bryson's family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world.

Peabo Bryson , the renowned singer who featured on Disney classics such as Beauty and the Beast and A Whole New World , has passed away at the age of 75, his family announced.

Bryson's family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world, stating that while their hearts are broken, they find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. Bryson transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him.

The vocalist's passing comes days after he suffered a stroke and more than seven years after he had a mild heart attack at his home in Georgia. Bryson's family is asking for privacy as they mourn the loss of a beloved husband, father, family member, friend, and artist whose impact extended far beyond the stage.

Bryson was best known for a pair of classic 90s Disney duet ballads, including Beauty and the Beast with Celine Dion and A Whole New World with Regina Belle. He was a two-time Grammy Award winner, having taken the honors for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 1992 and 1994 for his work on the aforementioned tracks.

Bryson began rising in the music business in the 1970s with the group Moses Dillard and the Tex-Town Display, and he released his self-titled debut effort Peabo with the Atlanta-based Bang Records. He later released records for Capitol Records, with his album Reaching for the Sky. Bryson also famously duetted A Whole New World from Aladdin with Regina Belle.

Bryson spoke in 1978 to Soul magazine, saying that he had 'always been into music' as far back as he could remember. He added that he had thought about being a doctor or something like that, but he really felt that music was his thing. The mid-1980s brought further professional success for the singer, as his 1984 song If Ever You're in My Arms Again made Billboard's top 10.

After a cameo on the soap opera One Life to Live in 1985, Bryson recorded a version of the show's theme that was used until 1992. Other notable tracks in the singer's catalog include 1979's Gimme Some Time, 1980's What You Won't Do for Love, and 1991's Can You Stop the Rain.

Bryson spoke with the CBC in 2017 about his collaboration with Dion for the Disney franchise Beauty and the Beast, saying that Dion was initially standoffish, but eventually relaxed and delivered a stirring performance in the session recording the award-winning ballad. Bryson's family said they are deeply appreciative of the prayers, love, and support from around the world, and they remain grateful for the compassion shown during this time.

Bryson's legacy and music will live on for generations to come, and his family is asking for privacy as they mourn the loss of a beloved husband, father, family member, friend, and artist whose impact extended far beyond the stage





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